English Premier League games postponed for foreseeable future

Entornointeligente.com /

Buck­ing­ham Palace has con­firmed that Her Majesty The Queen has died on Thurs­day and as a re­sult this week­end’s foot­ball fix­tures have been can­celled.

«The Queen died peace­ful­ly at Bal­moral this af­ter­noon. The King and the Queen Con­sort will re­main at Bal­moral this evening and will re­turn to Lon­don to­mor­row,» Buck­ing­ham Palace said in their state­ment.

The Queen will be giv­en a full state fu­ner­al, as is tra­di­tion­al to mark the death of a monarch as the na­tion now en­ters an of­fi­cial 12-day pe­ri­od of mourn­ing.

Fol­low­ing her death, it has been con­firmed that all po­lit­i­cal, sport­ing and com­e­dy events have been can­celled for the fore­see­able fu­ture.

This in­cludes the Pre­mier League, EFL, SPL, and Irish and Welsh league games – which is ex­pect­ed to be repli­cat­ed in se­mi-pro and am­a­teur sport­ing events as well.

Fol­low­ing Princess Di­ana’s death on Sun­day, Au­gust 31 in 1997, the Liv­er­pool vs New­cas­tle Unit­ed Pre­mier League match sched­uled to kick off lat­er that day was post­poned.

Foot­ball League fix­tures the fol­low­ing week­end were al­so moved to avoid clash­ing with Di­ana’s fu­ner­al, which is a pos­si­bil­i­ty this time around as well.

It is un­cer­tain when the sport will re­turn fol­low­ing this trag­ic news but for now, every­thing in the fore­see­able fu­ture is can­celled.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com