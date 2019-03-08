England triumph as Windies crash to second lowest ever T20 total

Entornointeligente.com / BASSETERRE, Saint Kitts and Nevis (AFP) — West Indies were dismissed for the second lowest ever T20 international total of just 45 as England swept to a 137-win on Friday.

Chasing 183 to win, the world champion West Indies just avoided the lowest ever total of 39 made by non-Test Netherlands against Sri Lanka in 2014.

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Observer

Entornointeligente.com