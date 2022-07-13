England-3m Unvaccinated, US Considers 2nd Booster, World Covid Stats, More

Entornointeligente.com /

Coronavirus pandemic Image source, Reuters Nearly three million adults in England have still not come forward for a Covid vaccine, data reveals.

Experts say the figure includes some people who could get extremely sick if they were to catch the virus.

Most elderly and vulnerable people have already had several protective shots.

Getting fully immunised saves lives by cutting the risk of severe Covid illness, although it cannot fully stop infections. Cases have been rising rapidly in the UK in recent weeks.

An estimated 2.7m people â» or one in every 25 â» is thought to be infected.

Fresh waves of Covid are also being seen in other countries because of waning immunity and new Covid variants. The virus keeps mutating or changing.

The chief of the World Health Organization has warned that the pandemic is «nowhere near over».

How worried should we be about the BA.5 variant? Rising infections across Europe have prompted EU health agencies to recommend a second Covid booster shot for people over 60, as well as people who are medically vulnerable.

Spring boosters are being offered to over-75s and other high-risk people in the UK.

The number of people in hospital in England who have tested positive for Covid has been climbing for weeks, but there are signs the rate of increase may now be slowing.

A total of 13,336 patients were in hospital on 11 July.

The last time the figure was this high in England was in late April, and it is close to the peak of 16,600 reached during the previous wave of infections in the spring.

Ministers say Covid restrictions could be reintroduced if pressures on the NHS became too much, but there is no suggestion that will happen.

Instead, the focus is on getting people vaccinated.

Dame Meg Hillier MP, who is Chair of the Public Accounts Committee, said «fresh approaches» were needed to tackle the persistent low uptake observed in some groups.

In a report, the committee said NHS England should aim to reduce the number of unvaccinated adults by 500,000.

Dame Meg said officials «must build on the initial successes of the vaccine programme and redouble efforts to reach people who are unvaccinated».

A government spokesperson said it was «working hard» to reach unvaccinated people, highlighting the use of walk-in and mobile vaccination clinics and «bespoke messages from trusted voices â» such as faith and community leaders».

How to get your vaccine Anyone who is eligible for a Covid vaccine in the UK â» which includes children aged five and above â» can still get a free one. It might be a first, second or third dose, or a booster shot.

You can book them online or go to walk-in centres.

How to get my Covid vaccine How many shots should I have had? What about this winter? Experts have already said that many people will be offered another booster in the autumn, ahead of what could be another difficult winter when other viruses, like flu, are also circulating.

So far, the UK expects to offer the shots to:

residents in a care home for older adults and staff frontline health and social care workers all those 65 years of age and over adults aged 16 to 64 years who are in a clinical risk group The advice could change if another bad variant of Covid were to emerge and mean more people needed to be on the list for a top-up of protection.

Meanwhile, manufacturers are tweaking vaccines to make them a better match for the virus as it changes.

Moderna says it is advancing two Omicron vaccine candidates that could be ready for the autumn. One if them is designed around the latest BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants of Omicron.

FAUCI: SUBVARIANT IS SERIOUS, BUT DON’T ‘LET IT DISRUPT OUR LIVES’ Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert, said Tuesday that a new omicron subvariant on the rise is something to take seriously but should not be a cause for panic.

The subvariant, known as BA.5, now makes up the majority of COVID-19 cases in the United States. It is even more highly transmissible than earlier variants of the virus, and has an increased ability to evade the protection of vaccines and prior infections.

«We should not let it disrupt our lives, but we cannot deny that it is a reality we need to deal with,» Fauci said at a White House press briefing. «It’s something that A, we don’t panic on, B, we don’t let it disrupt our lives, but we take it seriously enough and utilize the tools that we have to mitigate,» he later added. The White House on Tuesday released a fact sheet with its plan for fighting the subvariant, which was largely a continuation of measures the administration had previously emphasized.

US Officials discussing expanding booster eligibility © AP

Biden administration health officials on Tuesday said they are discussing authorizing a second COVID-19 booster shot for all adults, but downplayed any imminent recommendations.

«Those conversations have been going on for a while,» White House coronavirus coordinator Ashish Jha said Tuesday in a press briefing. Jha added, however, that the ultimate decision rests with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). «I know that the FDA is considering this, looking at it, and I know CDC scientists are thinking about this and looking at the data as well. The decision is purely up to them,» Jha said. The White House has been working hard to promote second booster shots to Americans over the age of 50, which have been authorized since late March. People ages 12 and older who are immunocompromised are also eligible.

Lag in boosters: But while about 67 percent of all Americans have been fully vaccinated against the virus, only 34 percent of eligible Americans have received a booster dose, according to federal data. In addition, health officials are working on a fall booster campaign that will target specific variants of omicron, as evidence shows immunity from the first booster series is waning.

====================================================

WORLD COVID STATS Coronavirus Cases: 563,108,744 view by country Deaths: 6,377,007 Recovered: 535,606,540 # Country, Other Total Cases New Cases Total Deaths New Deaths Total Recovered New Recovered Active Cases Serious, Critical Tot Cases/ 1M pop Deaths/ 1M pop Total Tests Tests/ 1M pop Population World 563,108,744 +242,326 6,377,007 +295 535,606,540 +146,962 21,125,197 38,520 72,242 818.1 1 USA 90,683,223 1,046,613 86,137,546 3,499,064 4,077 1,058,287,178 2 India 43,672,155 525,519 43,011,874 134,762 698 31,029 373 867,769,574 616,551 1,407,458,411 3 Brazil 33,005,278 674,166 31,346,111 985,001 8,318 153,074 3,127 63,776,166 295,785 215,616,701 4 France 32,548,947 150,305 30,204,294 2,194,348 869 496,432 2,292 271,490,188 4,140,734 65,565,718 5 Germany 29,308,100 142,139 27,486,300 1,679,661 1,173 347,557 1,686 122,332,384 1,450,709 84,325,954 6 UK 22,883,995 180,718 22,294,298 +14,778 408,979 146 333,549 2,634 522,526,476 7,616,168 68,607,534 7 Italy 19,667,320 169,390 18,147,449 1,350,481 375 326,255 2,810 230,958,097 3,831,295 60,281,990 8 S. Korea 18,602,109 +40,248 24,680 +12 18,295,105 +6,773 282,324 67 362,202 481 15,804,065 307,721 51,358,445 9 Russia 18,468,310 381,669 17,894,065 192,576 2,300 126,442 2,613 273,400,000 1,871,820 146,061,049 10 Turkey 15,180,444 99,057 15,035,727 45,660 975 176,157 1,149 162,743,369 1,888,512 86,175,464 11 Spain 13,032,841 108,948 12,370,046 553,847 339 278,531 2,328 471,036,328 10,066,726 46,791,413 12 Vietnam 10,756,254 43,090 9,780,172 932,992 30 108,528 435 85,826,548 865,966 99,110,760 13 Japan 9,810,874 +68,191 31,465 +20 9,358,710 +25,744 420,699 90 78,054 250 57,943,235 460,989 125,693,349 14 Argentina 9,426,171 129,145 9,216,015 +3,668 81,011 393 204,761 2,805 35,716,069 775,847 46,034,964 15 Australia 8,605,813 +44,242 10,442 +57 8,236,875 358,496 137 329,743 400 74,871,899 2,868,811 26,098,578 16 Netherlands 8,253,854 22,409 8,083,744 147,701 54 479,553 1,302 21,107,399 1,226,349 17,211,574 17 Iran 7,255,017 141,451 7,065,473 48,093 386 84,196 1,642 52,690,831 611,487 86,168,393 18 Mexico 6,301,645 +36,334 326,189 +92 5,393,938 +24,700 581,518 4,798 47,858 2,477 16,978,434 128,943 131,673,839 19 Colombia 6,198,848 140,202 6,008,044 50,602 342 119,254 2,697 35,662,857 686,084 51,980,326 20 Indonesia 6,116,347 156,806 5,937,625 21,916 2,771 21,893 561 101,731,686 364,139 279,376,284 21 Poland 6,024,488 116,458 5,335,725 572,305 408 159,535 3,084 36,529,495 967,342 37,762,763 22 Portugal 5,266,454 24,359 4,959,179 282,916 61 519,550 2,403 43,527,258 4,294,080 10,136,574 23 Ukraine 5,019,125 108,671 4,907,472 +149 2,982 177 116,177 2,515 19,521,252 451,856 43,202,421 24 DPRK 4,769,330 +770 74 4,767,690 +1,050 1,566 183,384 3 26,007,392 25 Malaysia 4,600,736 35,819 4,529,201 35,716 52 138,555 1,079 61,512,764 1,852,508 33,205,130 26 Thailand 4,550,924 +2,391 30,910 +25 4,495,935 +1,901 24,079 1,496 64,870 441 17,270,775 246,183 70,154,321 27 Austria 4,547,061 18,900 4,413,524 114,637 56 499,108 2,075 191,602,402 21,031,233 9,110,374 28 Israel 4,472,124 11,101 4,382,181 78,842 310 479,533 1,190 41,373,364 4,436,346 9,326,000 29 Belgium 4,320,107 32,015 4,143,766 144,326 74 369,503 2,738 34,708,412 2,968,644 11,691,673 30 Taiwan 4,162,290 +29,911 7,829 +49 3,479,788 +48,265 674,673 174,125 328 21,797,516 911,878 23,903,984 31 Chile 4,095,096 58,878 3,761,131 275,087 190 210,564 3,027 41,114,333 2,114,039 19,448,234 32 South Africa 3,998,466 101,895 3,889,195 7,376 192 65,741 1,675 25,839,392 424,838 60,821,824 33 Canada 3,986,208 42,239 3,570,055 373,914 195 103,776 1,100 62,586,673 1,629,363 38,411,751 34 Czechia 3,945,779 +1,980 40,340 +2 3,896,405 +295 9,034 13 367,077 3,753 55,600,228 5,172,512 10,749,174 35 Switzerland 3,843,522 14,008 3,666,352 163,162 60 437,625 1,595 21,598,881 2,459,257 8,782,687 36 Greece 3,843,142 30,476 3,614,441 198,225 103 372,394 2,953 86,634,526 8,394,746 10,320,089 37 Philippines 3,721,413 60,640 3,646,309 14,464 464 33,070 539 31,029,508 275,738 112,532,406 38 Peru 3,691,213 213,714 3,411,396 +7,452 66,103 164 108,881 6,304 31,998,554 943,875 33,901,270 39 Denmark 3,034,352 6,530 3,004,374 23,448 14 520,162 1,119 127,792,668 21,906,801 5,833,470 40 Romania 2,946,174 65,797 2,853,664 26,713 90 155,240 3,467 23,657,382 1,246,557 18,978,177 41 Sweden 2,523,404 19,111 2,492,728 +101 11,565 12 246,747 1,869 18,688,615 1,827,437 10,226,683 42 Iraq 2,390,684 25,257 2,329,586 35,841 29 56,855 601 18,896,574 449,396 42,048,831 43 Serbia 2,045,101 16,155 2,008,890 20,056 9 235,986 1,864 9,995,798 1,153,425 8,666,191 44 Bangladesh 1,991,031 29,212 1,915,860 45,959 1,228 11,851 174 14,456,782 86,047 168,009,452 45 Hungary 1,932,788 46,661 1,874,932 11,195 10 201,107 4,855 11,394,556 1,185,607 9,610,736 46 Slovakia 1,802,866 +873 20,166 +3 1,775,235 +519 7,465 16 329,894 3,690 7,193,460 1,316,280 5,464,992 47 Jordan 1,700,526 14,068 1,685,354 1,104 124 163,385 1,352 16,894,012 1,623,161 10,408,095 48 Georgia 1,662,299 16,844 1,637,293 8,162 418,328 4,239 16,920,079 4,258,040 3,973,678 49 Ireland 1,614,631 7,503 1,564,987 42,141 46 319,767 1,486 12,460,570 2,467,734 5,049,397 50 Pakistan 1,543,741 +236 30,424 1,502,260 11,057 152 6,724 133 29,201,954 127,202 229,571,350 51 Singapore 1,540,778 1,437 1,440,580 98,761 15 259,240 242 24,107,231 4,056,106 5,943,442 52 New Zealand 1,462,257 +11,806 1,674 +29 1,390,502 +10,527 70,081 292,329 335 7,323,062 1,463,998 5,002,100 53 Norway 1,451,515 3,415 1,440,778 7,322 20 263,576 620 11,002,430 1,997,893 5,507,016 54 Kazakhstan 1,310,370 +482 13,663 1,293,251 +55 3,456 24 68,138 710 11,575,012 601,888 19,231,183 55 Hong Kong 1,276,686 9,420 1,206,276 60,990 5 167,543 1,236 50,415,048 6,616,103 7,620,052 56 Morocco 1,242,828 16,160 1,209,366 17,302 293 32,883 428 12,055,978 318,976 37,795,843 57 Bulgaria 1,180,636 37,279 1,133,543 9,814 40 172,540 5,448 10,156,677 1,484,314 6,842,676 58 Croatia 1,160,253 16,124 1,136,775 7,354 13 286,195 3,977 4,976,485 1,227,528 4,054,071 59 Finland 1,158,485 4,941 1,120,401 33,143 21 208,431 889 11,097,112 1,996,554 5,558,133 60 Lebanon 1,125,720 10,477 1,087,587 27,656 186 166,437 1,549 4,795,578 709,025 6,763,628 61 Cuba 1,106,490 8,529 1,097,695 266 23 97,810 754 13,852,049 1,224,476 11,312,631 62 Tunisia 1,087,030 28,823 N/A N/A N/A 29 90,069 2,388 4,743,992 393,077 12,068,859 63 Lithuania 1,072,499 +634 9,185 +3 1,038,300 25,014 3 405,403 3,472 10,022,944 3,788,659 2,645,512 64 Slovenia 1,052,574 6,661 1,030,023 15,890 14 506,163 3,203 2,690,294 1,293,712 2,079,516 65 Belarus 994,037 7,118 985,592 1,327 105,267 754 13,646,641 1,445,154 9,443,035 66 Nepal 980,590 11,952 967,765 873 32,473 396 5,776,591 191,295 30,197,236 67 UAE 966,075 2,324 946,202 17,549 95,347 229 172,875,565 17,061,982 10,132,209 68 Uruguay 965,370 7,373 955,371 2,626 18 275,971 2,108 6,114,822 1,748,048 3,498,086 69 Guatemala 955,370 18,748 874,886 61,736 5 51,402 1,009 5,038,882 271,109 18,586,169 70 Bolivia 952,456 +3,801 21,973 +3 896,459 +1,060 34,024 220 79,403 1,832 2,705,422 225,542 11,995,227 71 Panama 932,710 8,384 910,900 13,426 16 209,494 1,883 6,637,861 1,490,914 4,452,210 72 Mongolia 929,653 2,179 N/A N/A N/A 192 274,629 644 4,030,048 1,190,519 3,385,118 73 Ecuador 922,398 35,755 870,666 15,977 759 50,723 1,966 2,470,170 135,834 18,185,175 74 Costa Rica 904,934 8,525 860,711 35,698 52 174,420 1,643 4,659,757 898,138 5,188,244 75 Latvia 842,127 5,871 828,677 7,579 2 456,675 3,184 7,351,810 3,986,797 1,844,039 76 Saudi Arabia 800,869 9,223 785,622 6,024 148 22,302 257 43,588,775 1,213,801 35,910,982 77 Azerbaijan 793,764 9,719 783,453 592 76,885 941 6,972,527 675,364 10,324,100 78 Paraguay 673,829 19,036 639,340 15,453 6 92,181 2,604 2,646,163 362,001 7,309,826 79 Sri Lanka 664,315 16,526 647,439 350 30,763 765 6,486,117 300,354 21,594,902 80 Kuwait 648,216 2,556 641,752 3,908 6 147,376 581 8,242,720 1,874,039 4,398,372 81 Bahrain 641,978 1,503 630,310 10,165 17 352,493 825 10,086,686 5,538,337 1,821,248 82 Dominican Republic 619,501 4,383 610,768 4,350 27 55,972 396 3,544,927 320,285 11,068,033 83 Myanmar 613,760 19,434 592,671 1,655 11,129 352 8,430,915 152,878 55,147,836 84 Palestine 586,058 5,358 578,920 1,780 17 109,721 1,003 3,078,533 576,356 5,341,370 85 Estonia 585,143 2,608 523,576 58,959 6 440,507 1,963 3,424,969 2,578,383 1,328,340 86 Cyprus 530,510 1,079 124,370 405,061 60 433,019 881 9,477,138 7,735,536 1,225,143 87 Venezuela 528,566 5,741 520,124 2,701 36 18,695 203 3,359,014 118,807 28,272,977 88 Moldova 520,321 11,567 504,142 4,612 49 129,594 2,881 3,216,305 801,072 4,014,999 89 Egypt 515,645 24,613 442,182 48,850 122 4,854 232 3,693,367 34,764 106,239,996 90 Libya 502,289 6,430 490,973 4,886 101 71,142 911 2,477,219 350,863 7,060,366 91 Ethiopia 490,557 7,552 467,775 15,230 52 4,063 63 5,090,700 42,168 120,725,546 92 Honduras 430,672 10,912 132,498 287,262 105 42,126 1,067 1,415,120 138,420 10,223,372 93 Réunion 425,638 819 418,572 6,247 10 468,640 902 1,603,660 1,765,679 908,240 94 Armenia 423,771 8,629 412,661 2,481 142,470 2,901 3,109,931 1,045,549 2,974,448 95 Oman 391,641 4,260 384,669 2,712 2 72,939 793 25,000,000 4,656,002 5,369,413 96 Qatar 390,055 680 384,439 4,936 2 138,918 242 3,687,149 1,313,178 2,807,805 97 Bosnia and Herzegovina 379,982 15,810 N/A N/A N/A 117,295 4,880 1,798,449 555,154 3,239,551 98 Kenya 336,053 5,668 328,567 1,818 3 5,983 101 3,785,128 67,389 56,167,928 99 Zambia 327,102 4,008 322,093 1,001 4 16,839 206 3,576,701 184,122 19,425,698 100 Botswana 324,154 2,753 319,099 2,302 1 132,432 1,125 2,026,898 828,081 2,447,705 101 North Macedonia 316,729 9,337 305,503 1,889 152,040 4,482 2,079,928 998,429 2,083,201 102 Albania 289,391 3,516 279,649 6,226 100,782 1,224 1,866,752 650,110 2,871,441 103 Algeria 266,303 6,875 178,715 80,713 6 5,859 151 230,861 5,079 45,453,330 104 Luxembourg 263,167 1,094 251,249 10,824 407,010 1,692 4,307,055 6,661,225 646,586 105 Nigeria 258,874 3,144 250,456 5,274 11 1,196 15 5,349,305 24,711 216,477,526 106 Zimbabwe 255,981 5,565 249,723 693 12 16,730 364 2,414,325 157,791 15,300,742 107 Montenegro 244,337 2,730 238,658 2,949 6 388,931 4,346 2,510,654 3,996,412 628,227 108 Uzbekistan 241,882 +68 1,637 238,799 +43 1,446 23 7,021 48 1,377,915 39,997 34,450,739 109 Mozambique 228,769 2,214 226,133 422 11 6,927 67 1,356,697 41,078 33,027,232 110 China 226,909 +98 5,226 220,601 +76 1,082 158 4 160,000,000 111,163 1,439,323,776 111 Laos 210,401 +15 757 N/A N/A N/A 28,094 101 1,233,207 164,665 7,489,195 112 Martinique 207,969 987 104 206,878 8 555,064 2,634 828,928 2,212,386 374,676 113 Kyrgyzstan 201,282 +229 2,991 196,406 1,885 131 29,855 444 1,907,195 282,882 6,742,005 114 Iceland 197,707 179 N/A N/A N/A 2 571,864 518 1,975,384 5,713,760 345,724 115 Maldives 183,491 307 163,687 19,497 25 327,775 548 2,213,831 3,954,626 559,808 116 Afghanistan 183,272 7,728 165,139 10,405 1,124 4,503 190 1,011,666 24,855 40,702,308 117 El Salvador 180,970 4,164 165,895 10,911 8 27,619 635 2,284,873 348,707 6,552,423 118 Brunei 176,682 225 164,116 12,341 3 396,188 505 717,784 1,609,544 445,955 119 Guadeloupe 175,348 958 2,250 172,140 19 438,083 2,393 938,039 2,343,562 400,262 120 Namibia 169,253 4,065 164,813 375 64,257 1,543 1,062,663 403,438 2,634,018 121 Uganda 168,440 3,627 100,420 64,393 10 3,461 75 2,791,873 57,371 48,663,811 122 Trinidad and Tobago 168,427 4,031 158,396 6,000 18 119,566 2,862 779,251 553,187 1,408,657 123 Ghana 167,215 1,456 165,153 606 2 5,163 45 2,479,277 76,555 32,385,387 124 Jamaica 144,138 3,158 91,858 49,122 48,250 1,057 1,137,021 380,616 2,987,317 125 Cambodia 136,390 +16 3,056 133,258 +14 76 7,936 178 3,001,916 174,660 17,187,175 126 Rwanda 131,734 1,462 45,522 84,750 9,685 107 5,601,407 411,812 13,601,870 127 Cameroon 120,068 1,931 117,791 346 13 4,306 69 1,751,774 62,826 27,882,899 128 Malta 109,493 763 100,587 8,143 4 246,649 1,719 1,988,388 4,479,138 443,922 129 Angola 101,320 1,900 97,149 2,271 2,900 54 1,499,795 42,931 34,934,858 130 DRC 91,737 1,376 50,930 39,431 965 14 846,704 8,906 95,070,644 131 French Guiana 89,779 402 11,254 78,123 1 285,605 1,279 644,972 2,051,784 314,347 132 Malawi 86,799 2,651 83,506 642 67 4,312 132 596,340 29,624 20,130,160 133 Senegal 86,526 1,968 84,478 80 4,906 112 1,121,712 63,601 17,636,721 134 Barbados 86,451 478 84,467 1,506 300,086 1,659 712,548 2,473,378 288,087 135 Channel Islands 84,518 181 81,180 3,157 477,217 1,022 1,252,808 7,073,775 177,106 136 Ivory Coast 84,165 806 83,218 141 3,038 29 1,561,117 56,358 27,699,962 137 Suriname 80,919 1,377 49,590 29,952 135,482 2,305 238,251 398,901 597,268 138 French Polynesia 73,858 649 N/A N/A N/A 7 259,886 2,284 284,194 139 Eswatini 73,227 1,417 71,716 94 11 61,823 1,196 1,038,507 876,769 1,184,471 140 Guyana 68,409 1,263 66,328 818 86,132 1,590 666,957 839,752 794,231 141 New Caledonia 66,596 314 64,483 1,799 9 228,811 1,079 98,964 340,022 291,052 142 Fiji 66,405 869 63,984 1,552 73,006 955 582,933 640,875 909,589 143 Madagascar 66,098 1,403 63,895 800 6 2,269 48 478,036 16,410 29,131,422 144 Belize 65,508 680 64,113 715 6 158,910 1,650 576,016 1,397,303 412,234 145 Sudan 62,795 4,955 N/A N/A N/A 1,367 108 562,941 12,259 45,920,856 146 Cabo Verde 61,669 409 60,753 507 23 108,533 720 401,416 706,462 568,206 147 Mauritania 61,403 986 58,694 1,723 12,539 201 884,171 180,555 4,896,949 148 Bhutan 59,940 21 59,845 74 75,989 27 2,303,734 2,920,552 788,801 149 Syria 55,957 3,150 52,774 33 3,048 172 146,269 7,966 18,360,873 150 Gabon 48,157 305 47,391 461 20,651 131 1,604,748 688,142 2,332,000 151 Seychelles 45,000 167 44,627 206 451,903 1,677 99,579 152 Curaçao 44,782 280 44,339 163 3 270,666 1,692 496,693 3,002,055 165,451 153 Papua New Guinea 44,752 662 43,982 108 7 4,817 71 249,149 26,819 9,289,967 154 Andorra 44,671 153 43,802 716 14 576,288 1,974 249,838 3,223,092 77,515 155 Burundi 42,963 38 N/A N/A N/A 3,408 3 345,742 27,424 12,607,335 156 Aruba 41,448 224 40,882 342 2 384,908 2,080 177,885 1,651,932 107,683 157 Mauritius 38,737 1,008 36,856 873 30,357 790 358,675 281,085 1,276,038 158 Mayotte 37,958 187 2,964 34,807 132,658 654 176,919 618,308 286,134 159 Togo 37,636 275 37,129 232 4,340 32 759,075 87,539 8,671,327 160 Guinea 37,358 443 36,419 496 8 2,697 32 660,107 47,649 13,853,563 161 Isle of Man 36,998 110 26,794 10,094 430,495 1,280 150,753 1,754,104 85,943 162 Bahamas 36,299 822 34,772 705 90,556 2,051 241,422 602,280 400,847 163 Tanzania 36,174 841 N/A N/A N/A 7 573 13 63,176,827 164 Faeroe Islands 34,658 28 N/A N/A N/A 5 703,873 569 778,000 15,800,483 49,239 165 Lesotho 34,040 702 24,155 9,183 15,639 323 431,221 198,116 2,176,612 166 Haiti 31,980 837 29,878 1,265 2,737 72 132,422 11,334 11,683,805 167 Mali 31,192 737 30,355 100 1,455 34 706,012 32,943 21,431,023 168 Cayman Islands 27,594 29 8,553 19,012 1 410,112 431 222,773 3,310,936 67,284 169 Saint Lucia 27,337 385 26,775 177 147,508 2,077 209,716 1,131,612 185,325 170 Benin 27,216 163 25,506 1,547 5 2,132 13 604,310 47,339 12,765,702 171 Somalia 26,900 1,350 13,182 12,368 1,602 80 400,466 23,851 16,790,396 172 Congo 24,421 386 20,178 3,857 4,216 67 347,815 60,042 5,792,909 173 Timor-Leste 22,972 133 22,824 15 16,777 97 270,986 197,907 1,369,258 174 Solomon Islands 21,544 153 16,357 5,034 1 29,882 212 5,117 7,097 720,967 175 Burkina Faso 20,853 382 20,439 32 945 17 248,995 11,286 22,063,038 176 Gibraltar 19,796 105 16,579 3,112 587,924 3,118 534,283 15,867,750 33,671 177 San Marino 18,886 116 18,186 584 4 554,248 3,404 152,231 4,467,528 34,075 178 Grenada 18,560 233 18,124 203 4 163,412 2,051 171,871 1,513,242 113,578 179 Nicaragua 18,491 225 4,225 14,041 2,726 33 6,784,040 180 Liechtenstein 18,226 85 17,900 241 2 475,267 2,216 102,174 2,664,320 38,349 181 Tajikistan 17,786 125 17,264 397 1,784 13 9,971,110 182 South Sudan 17,733 138 15,630 1,965 1 1,547 12 410,280 35,803 11,459,285 183 Equatorial Guinea 16,504 183 15,862 459 5 11,030 122 346,685 231,703 1,496,247 184 Bermuda 16,401 140 16,003 258 265,333 2,265 954,767 15,446,055 61,813 185 Djibouti 15,690 189 15,427 74 15,427 186 305,941 300,805 1,017,073 186 Samoa 15,134 29 1,605 13,500 4 75,263 144 168,260 836,773 201,082 187 Dominica 14,852 68 14,554 230 205,286 940 210,195 2,905,333 72,348 188 CAR 14,712 113 6,859 7,740 2 2,943 23 81,294 16,260 4,999,688 189 Monaco 13,576 57 13,214 305 4 341,063 1,432 77,770 1,953,775 39,805 190 Tonga 12,382 12 12,223 147 114,522 111 535,009 4,948,335 108,119 191 Gambia 12,009 365 11,591 53 4,702 143 155,686 60,957 2,554,041 192 Greenland 11,971 21 2,761 9,189 4 210,132 369 164,926 2,895,013 56,969 193 Yemen 11,832 2,149 9,108 575 23 380 69 265,253 8,514 31,155,152 194 Vanuatu 11,690 14 11,502 174 36,342 44 24,976 77,645 321,668 195 Saint Martin 11,224 63 1,399 9,762 7 280,600 1,575 112,382 2,809,550 40,000 196 Sint Maarten 10,656 87 10,524 45 10 242,949 1,984 62,056 1,414,833 43,861 197 Caribbean Netherlands 10,523 35 10,376 112 393,884 1,310 30,126 1,127,639 26,716 198 Eritrea 9,827 103 9,700 24 2,695 28 23,693 6,499 3,645,743 199 Niger 9,096 311 8,628 157 1 350 12 254,538 9,798 25,979,587 200 Antigua and Barbuda 8,686 143 8,516 27 1 87,235 1,436 18,901 189,826 99,570 201 Guinea-Bissau 8,400 171 8,151 78 6 4,073 83 145,231 70,428 2,062,117 202 Comoros 8,209 160 7,933 116 9,050 176 907,083 203 Sierra Leone 7,718 125 N/A N/A N/A 929 15 259,958 31,301 8,305,227 204 Liberia 7,502 294 5,747 1,461 2 1,416 55 139,824 26,391 5,298,213 205 Chad 7,427 193 4,874 2,360 427 11 191,341 11,010 17,379,549 206 British Virgin Islands 7,131 63 N/A N/A N/A 1 232,750 2,056 105,790 3,452,902 30,638 207 St. Vincent Grenadines 7,031 114 6,641 276 62,972 1,021 100,269 898,041 111,653 208 Nauru 6,920 1 2,790 4,129 631,272 91 14,517 1,324,302 10,962 209 Saint Kitts and Nevis 6,332 45 6,137 150 117,346 834 108,021 2,001,872 53,960 210 Turks and Caicos 6,234 36 6,141 57 4 156,724 905 548,537 13,790,306 39,777 211 Sao Tome and Principe 6,079 74 5,990 15 26,733 325 29,036 127,690 227,394 212 Cook Islands 5,814 1 5,794 19 330,397 57 19,690 1,118,941 17,597 213 Palau 5,308 6 5,047 255 1 290,563 328 62,460 3,419,093 18,268 214 St. Barth 4,845 6 N/A N/A N/A 487,523 604 78,646 7,913,665 9,938 215 Anguilla 3,496 9 3,464 23 4 228,886 589 51,382 3,364,017 15,274 216 Kiribati 3,236 13 2,665 558 3 26,275 106 123,157 217 Saint Pierre Miquelon 2,779 1 2,449 329 1 484,400 174 24,116 4,203,591 5,737 218 Falkland Islands 1,831 N/A N/A N/A 496,879 8,632 2,342,469 3,685 219 Montserrat 1,023 8 1,012 3 204,682 1,601 14,208 2,842,737 4,998 220 Diamond Princess 712 13 699 0 221 Macao 663 3 151 509 994 4 7,535 11,293 667,247 222 Wallis and Futuna 456 7 438 11 42,063 646 20,508 1,891,707 10,841 223 Marshall Islands 47 18 29 783 59,998 224 Micronesia 38 33 5 324 21,923 186,637 117,463 225 Vatican City 29 29 0 36,025 805 226 Niue 26 +1 20 6 15,777 1,648 227 Western Sahara 10 1 9 0 16 2 627,055 228 MS Zaandam 9 2 7 0 229 Tuvalu 3 3 248 12,086 230 Saint Helena 2 2 0 327 6,114 Total: 563,108,744 +242,326 6,377,007 +295 535,606,540 +146,962 21,125,197 38,520 72,241.6 818.1

