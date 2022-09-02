Energy minister slams JPS service, says rate increase shouldn't have been granted

Entornointeligente.com /

Energy Minister Daryl Vaz is blasting the Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) for its handling of long-standing customer satisfaction issues.

A media release from his ministry on Friday also pointed to the recent 0.7 per cent rate increase granted to the company by the Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR).

It said «while [Vaz] understands that the OUR is the sole entity empowered by law to grant such increases, the Minister feels strongly that the increase should not have been granted at this time given that JPS has failed to address these long-standing customer service related issues.»

The ministry said the issues of contention include lengthy delays in adding new customers to the grid, which now number close to 100,000 residential customers, due to a shortage of necessary equipment and parts; and persistent and unscheduled power outages, with the most recent being two days ago when 10,000 customers were left without electricity.

«The increased costs to the local economy and the severe inconvenience and losses being experienced by customers due to a lack of electricity is totally unacceptable,» Vaz stated.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

