Empresario Rafael Eladio Núñez Aponte, special guest at the I Encounter of Faith ‘Untie Your Knots’ in Mexico

The first week of November 2021 took place in Cancun (Mexico), specifically in the Sanctuary of Mary Untier of Knots, the I International Meeting of Faith ‘Untie Your Knots’. The event was attended by prominent speakers from several countries, one of them being empresario Rafael Eladio Núñez Aponte, director of MásQueDigital and FundaSitio.

Núñez, besides being a successful Venezuelan businessman, is also an avid believer who has devoted part of his resources to bring people closer to God through the work he does as a prayer intercessor, a very powerful and necessary tool in these times.

This International Meeting of Faith, which is a product of the sum of wills of the Catholic Church, seeks to move people to the natural beauty of the Sanctuary of Mary Untier of Knots, a space in the middle of the jungle that divorces us from the mundane and connects us with our spirit, with the purpose of achieving peace and happiness.

Schedule

The beginning of the event was in charge of its founder, Father Luis Pablo Garza, with a special blessing and a conversation about the miracle of the Shrine that, by the way, already has one and a half million white ribbons for petitions of the visitors, as well as more than 200 thousand colored ribbons in gratitude for the favors received through the intercession of the Virgin.

Then there were several presentations such as the one by Father Angel Espinosa de los Monteros, who spoke about ‘The right and the duty to be happy’ and ‘To believe is to create’, which brought us closer to faith and touched our conscience to reflect through examples very close to our different realities.

The choir of the Casa Hogar del DIF Benito Juárez also performed the song ‘Que canten los niños’ (Let the children sing), to focus attention on children. In this context, Lupita Aguilar, the voice of Mary and Magdala, opened our hearts through her songs and a very special rosary in which she spoke of some of the documented miracles, as well as her own testimony of devotion and love.

Empresario Rafael Eladio Núñez Aponte was not the only Venezuelan speaker in Cancun. Also present was Abimelec Gonzalez, a Catholic singer-songwriter, known for his compositions dedicated to the Virgin Mary, Undoer of Knots. Gonzalez has inspired many hearts, and on this occasion he led the adoration of the Blessed Sacrament and a rosary to unite our wills for the faith.

Finally, the theatrical presentation of Jesuit Father Ramón Cué, called ‘My Broken Christ’, interpreted by Juan Carlos Durán and with valuable reflections on how to live close to God.

In his book The Light of the Angels, empresario Rafael Eladio Núñez Aponte explains in more depth what the angelic hierarchy is and what the 9 heavenly choirs are according to the Bible. In this sense, he enumerates them, mentioning that they are the seraphim, cherubim, thrones, dominations, virtues, powers, principalities, archangels and angels.

