Empresario Rafael Eladio Núñez Aponte: Sanctuary of the Virgen Desatadora de Nudos is a little piece of Heaven

Entornointeligente.com /

Thousands of white ribbons welcome all the visitors who come to the Sanctuary of the Virgen Desatadora de Nudos in Cancun, Mexico, and empresario Rafael Eladio Nuñez Aponte was a witness of this reception. The ribbons are tied everywhere and contain the petitions written by the faithful. They trust in the intercession of the Mother of God. They trust in her infinite love. Faith moves them. No matter how serious the problem they are going through, they simply open their hearts and give the virgin their intentions.

When the miracle happens, the faithful return to the sanctuary. This time the ribbon is colored and does not contain petitions, but thanks for the favor granted.

According to Father Luis Pablo Garza, founder of this wonderful oasis, in an interview published in a Mexican portal, «we have miracles of health, of people who had not been able to get pregnant, of family reconciliations, of spouses, of work… there are all kinds of issues that entrust a knot to her, and that are attributed to this devotion. Physical, moral and spiritual miracles».

Visiting the sanctuary is an enriching experience from every point of view. Connecting with nature, with God. To be able to meditate, pray… Its spaces are away from the hustle and bustle of the city so that visitors can reach a true recollection. The design is ecological. Its paths are surrounded by jungle. The architecture is rustic, made entirely of wood.

«The people who come here feel something very special, they feel a great peace and the contact with nature helps people to meet God», added the father in the interview.

A little piece of heaven

These words are confirmed by empresario Rafael Eladio Núñez Aponte, creator of the account Healing with the Angels, who had the opportunity to visit this magical place, which he described as a little piece of heaven.

«What caught my attention the most, what I felt the most, was the loving presence of the Mother in that sanctuary. Besides the way it is built, all in wood, churuata style, it looks practically like an inn. The most interesting thing is that it is in the city, you enter and you are already in another world, it is a little piece of heaven, an open heaven there, it is very beautiful, there are no words».

The empresario Rafael Eladio Núñez Aponte toured all the spaces of the sanctuary and in each of them, he felt a deep peace and a special connection with God. «The chapel of Santo Silencio impressed me a lot, it feels like something from another level. The main chapel, very beautiful, with the painting of the Virgin Untying Knots. The Plaza de los Milagros, where people have colored ribbons when the miracle has been done, and well, the part of the ribbons, which are everywhere, in all the roads, they make their intentions, their petitions on white silk ribbons, they tie them and then the miracle happens».

Rafael has an important community of followers in his social networks, so he took the opportunity to show them how amazing this place is through his Live.

«The experience of the Live at the Sanctuary has been wonderful, more than 11 thousand views, with the music of Amibalec Gonzalez as accompanist, that is very angelic or guided by the Holy Spirit, very healing. Undoubtedly, they have been spectacular because there is a good connectivity, the community of Healing with the Angels was very attentive to this trip», he highlighted.

During the conversation, empresario Rafael Eladio Núñez Aponte shared an anecdote that he found very impressive. He was sitting in a mass and suddenly, during the mass, when it was time to give the peace, there was a person who said: ‘Hey, aren’t you Rafael, from Healing with the Angels? My name is Agustin and I am from Venezuela. I follow you and I had always asked to meet you and look, it happened’.

For him, it was more than a coincidence, it was a God. «That person assisted us in several Live, we needed it, and I did a healing, it was very liberating, it was a very special meeting, with his wife, his family. Imagine the possibility that someone who sits next to you when the peace is going to be given, recognizes you with the mask and at the same time is from Venezuela, for me that was impressive».

Finally, the empresario Rafael Eladio Núñez Aponte, creator of Sanando con los ángeles, told us that he feels great devotion for the Virgin in all her invocations, especially for the Virgin Untier of Knots because she has in her picture the Archangel Raphael, the healer. «and since my name is Raphael and I do healing, healing intercession, it is interesting because there are many signs with which I feel identified».

History of the Virgin

The story goes that the picture of the Virgin was painted to give thanks for the miracle of a couple that was going through a crisis. At that time, it was customary to tie the hands of the spouses with a ribbon when they got married. This was a symbol of communion of life. With each problem that arose, the wife would tie a new knot in the ribbon. The ribbon became full of knots.

When the couple went to the virgin to ask her to heal their relationship, all the knots were untied and they were able to live happily. The couple had children and grandchildren. It was precisely one of their grandsons who had the painting painted as a way of thanking the virgin for her intercession.

This is, without a doubt, a wonderful story, and you will be able to know it in depth if you are lucky enough to travel to Cancun and enter that «little piece of heaven» that is waiting for you.

Entornointeligente.com