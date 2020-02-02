ICHS Vintage Band: a symbol of staff unity

Entornointeligente.com /

Immaculate Conception High School (ICHS) is known for its trailblazing role in music, through its game-changing Symphony Orchestra, comprising students of the institution. But there is another story. In 2015, three members of staff, from different departments, came together to form another band. It was called The Vintage Band. Five years later, the band is not only still in operation but has grown in size.

“[The] name was chosen because of the music played, as there were two bands, and this band played vintage music. But the group has morphed into this beautiful mixed group,” founding member and head of the Business Department, Jerome Piccerson, told The Gleaner .

Piccerson further explained that the formation of the band was the brainchild of then music teacher, Mr Brown. “He was on drum, I was playing guitar, and there was one vocalist

“It was formed to provide entertainment to staff and at general school events,” he continued

Audition for members is conducted in an informal way. “We listen, in the staffroom, for persons who can sing and they are invited to the band,” said Piccerson

On Saturday, the band moved to performing on the big stage when they opened at Sister’s Praise: Celebrating God’s Faithfulness, a retirement concert for Sister Angella Harris. Among the cadre of performers on the show were gospel legend Pastor Shirley Caesar, and Jamaicans Kevin Downswell and Jermaine Edwards

‘A lot of work’ Band member of two years, and a science teacher, Cleon Barrett, described the experience. “It was awesome, exciting, but a lot of work.”

The songs performed, as well as the order in which they were sang, was under Sister Angella’s directive. And so Vintage Band opened their big-stage experience with I know who God says I am , ending with Matchless Love

From all accounts, the audience enjoyed their performance. But getting there was another matter as noted in Carlene Henry’s, teacher of Food and Nutrition Department, response about rehearsal

“Wow, wow, long hours. But we put in the long hours, and we were satisfied. It was good, and we had fun.”

Music teacher, and the youngest member, Danielle Bryan, said her main contribution was to provide harmony support, on the piano. “They just tell me what they want and I just follow them.” Her limited role was a result of her other areas of responsibilities. “At Immaculate, there is an orchestra, pop band, piano student, plus teaching student music theory.” So, getting to all rehearsals was a challenge

The band also have a good repertoire and includes Spanish and French songs, performed on Heritage Day. These are also well received, teacher of Modern Language, Renece Clarke, observed. “We just have to step on the stage and the students get all excited.”

Vintage Band is a nice mix of subject areas. Other departments represented in the band are information technology, drama, English and visual art. The next phase for the four musicians and 11 vocalists is to work on releasing their first single

