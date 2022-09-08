Emergency Communication System to be Upgraded

Entornointeligente.com /

Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Hon. Daryl Vaz, says Jamaica’s emergency communication system will be significantly boosted, through a grant agreement with the United States Trade and Development Agency (USTDA).

He was speaking at the signing ceremony for the USTDA’s Emergency Communication Network Technical Assistance Programme, at the Hilton Rose Hall, St. James, on September 7.

The Minister said the assistance will guide the creation of a consolidated emergency communication system and include recommendations for technological and operational upgrades to improve the country’s emergency response capabilities.

Mr. Vaz pointed out that the agreement will facilitate the partial funding of services required for the implementation of a much-needed modernised emergency communication system for the island.

«[The basis of this] is in recognition of the shortfall in Jamaica’s current emergency systems – particularly in the area of coordination – which is required to ensure agility and effectiveness of response [mechanisms],» he added.

Mr. Vaz said the grant will support the engagement of the technical consultant [Winbourne Consulting, LLC out of Virginia, USA], which will provide further assistance to project implementation activities.

«The establishment of a single 9-1-1 emergency number, and a unified emergency response system will be a game changer for Jamaicans and visitors alike,» the Minister argued.

He pointed out that the unification of the country’s emergency response system will enable anyone in Jamaica, when calling for help, to access a one-stop service that will get the right responders to the right place and with the most efficient use of resources.

«The project is in keeping with the Government of Jamaica’s continued emphasis on transformation to improve the lives of Jamaicans,» the Minister further noted.

The USTDA helps companies create United States jobs through the export of US goods and services for priority infrastructure projects in emerging economies. USTDA links US businesses to export opportunities by funding project preparation and partnership building activities that develop sustainable infrastructure and foster economic growth in partner countries.

