Emergencia por calor extremo en ciudades del noreste de Estados Unidos

EEUU.- Una ola de extremo calor afectaba este sábado (23.07.2022) a decenas de millones de estadounidenses, con temperaturas récord en el centro y noreste, que podrían propiciar «fenómenos meteorológicos violentos», advirtieron las autoridades.

« El calor extremo continuará en el centro de Estados Unidos y se extenderá hacia el noreste este fin de semana, y se espera que se registren numerosos récords hoy (sábado) y el domingo en toda la región «, anunció el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional (NWS).

Las altas temperaturas aumentarán la amenaza de «fenómenos meteorológicos violentos» como granizo, vientos y tornados en el norte del Medio Oeste, agregó el NWS.

The dangerous and intense summer #heat continues on Sunday and here's a look at the apparent heat/heat index forecast. From the southern Plains into the East, it will feel extremely oppressive, especially in the major metro areas of Washington D.C. to New York City and Boston. pic.twitter.com/BQxjxRkVgo

— National Weather Service (@NWS) July 23, 2022 Stifling heat will continue to impact the East to the Central U.S. Severe thunderstorms capable of producing flash flooding will be possible from the eastern Great Lakes into the Northeast. Monsoonal showers and thunderstorms are expected across the Four Corners region today. pic.twitter.com/FjSDw4wjrj

— National Weather Service (@NWS) July 24, 2022 NP/Unión Radio

