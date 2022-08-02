Emancipation Support Committee: Education key to becoming fully emancipated

Entornointeligente.com /

Slaves were lib­er­at­ed from their shack­les on Au­gust 1, 1838, but for the Eman­ci­pa­tion Sup­port Com­mit­tee (ES­CTT), the eman­ci­pa­tion process is not yet over.

In an in­ter­view with Guardian Me­dia dur­ing the ES­CTT Eman­ci­pa­tion Vil­lage, yes­ter­day at the Queen’s Park Sa­van­nah, the com­mit­tee’s ex­ec­u­tive chair, Za­kiyah Uzoma-Wada­da said full eman­ci­pa­tion re­quires all forms of bondage to be bro­ken.

«It’s about African peo­ple not think­ing they are less than any­body else, it’s about African peo­ple un­der­stand­ing them­selves and en­er­gies that work with them and their own pow­er as hu­man be­ings- which every group has to un­der­stand so we can func­tion and make the best of our lives while we are here,» she said.

«We have to work on that men­tal, spir­i­tu­al, emo­tion­al lib­er­a­tion of our­selves.»

She said this is why «repa­ra­tions» is more than some­thing to be paid by those who com­mit­ted the atroc­i­ties of slav­ery.

«They have to fig­ure out how they go­ing to re­pair the dam­age but we al­so have to go through a process of self-re­pair. Those of us who are a lit­tle fur­ther along in the process have to help to bring the oth­ers along,» she said.

Now 184 years since slav­ery end­ed Uzoma-Wada­da said 400 years of dam­age couldn’t be un­done in that time. She said the key to be­com­ing ful­ly eman­ci­pat­ed is ed­u­ca­tion that ad­dress­es the is­sue and will re­quire some in­sti­tu­tion­al re­form. For in­stance, she ex­plained that teach­ing a child their an­ces­tors were slaves needs to be switched to teach­ing them that their an­ces­tors were en­slaved.

«The first time you are in­tro­duced in his­to­ry to slaves (is that) the Eu­ro­peans went to Africa and got slaves to work. They made it sound so nor­mal…and the way it was taught, you were more con­cerned about the Eu­ro­peans get­ting what they need in or­der to get the colonies go­ing and not that they were com­mit­ting a crime, hu­man traf­fick­ing or tor­ture or try­ing to de­stroy a whole race of peo­ple,» she said.

«It’s like what hap­pen­ing in the Unit­ed States. When you watch cow­boys and In­di­ans you thought the In­di­ans were hor­ri­ble peo­ple you know? (It’s) the way the sto­ry was told. You (were) glad when the cow­boys killed the In­di­ans.»

She said part of ed­u­cat­ing chil­dren al­so needs to en­com­pass ex­po­sure to sto­ries of the ac­com­plish­ments of peo­ple of African de­scent.

«If we tell them great sto­ries, then they feel proud. That’s why we have to stop hav­ing a so­ci­ety where we have Pic­ton Road and Hen­ry Street and Duke Street. Who are these peo­ple? How do they im­pact us?» she said.

The colo­nial agen­da en­grained with­in the coun­try’s in­sti­tu­tions was one of the is­sues raised in the com­mit­tee’s Eman­ci­pa­tion Day mes­sage.

«As a na­tion, we con­tin­ue to be stran­gled by the neo-colo­nial struc­tures of false hi­er­ar­chies based on colour, tex­ture of hair, res­i­den­tial ad­dress­es, class, wealth and eth­nic­i­ty,» it said.

«Pub­lic spaces con­tin­ue to re­flect the pow­er and val­ues of those who ex­ploit­ed and op­pressed. We seem as a so­ci­ety to be trapped in the bi­na­ry pow­er strug­gle for a space so nar­row that we can­not ad­dress the deep and re­al so­ci­etal is­sues that are tear­ing at the fab­ric of the so­ci­ety, the man­i­fes­ta­tion of which we see to­day as ‘gun vi­o­lence and gen­der-based vi­o­lence’ fas­tened to grow­ing so­ci­etal in­equal­i­ties.»

She al­so called for the Gov­ern­ment to in­vest more in the com­mu­ni­ties and cul­ture.

«Com­mu­ni­ty de­vel­op­ment must not be an af­ter­thought or they must get what­ev­er mon­ey is re­main­ing af­ter you…spend (on) oth­er things. Cul­ture can­not be an af­ter­thought (for) what­ev­er lit­tle dregs re­main be­cause that’s how you change peo­ple’s lives. By giv­ing them mean­ing, mak­ing them feel some­thing, mak­ing them con­nect with them­selves,» she said.

«If we fix each com­mu­ni­ty by as­sign­ing re­sources, and find­ing out what are their needs as each com­mu­ni­ty, then you know we’d fix the coun­try.»

