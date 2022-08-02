Emancipation Support Committee: Education key to becoming fully emancipated

Slaves were liberated from their shackles on August 1, 1838, but for the Emancipation Support Committee (ESCTT), the emancipation process is not yet over.
In an interview with Guardian Media during the ESCTT Emancipation Village, yesterday at the Queen’s Park Savannah, the committee’s executive chair, Zakiyah Uzoma-Wadada said full emancipation requires all forms of bondage to be broken.
«It’s about African people not thinking they are less than anybody else, it’s about African people understanding themselves and energies that work with them and their own power as human beings- which every group has to understand so we can function and make the best of our lives while we are here,» she said.
«We have to work on that mental, spiritual, emotional liberation of ourselves.»
She said this is why «reparations» is more than something to be paid by those who committed the atrocities of slavery.
«They have to figure out how they going to repair the damage but we also have to go through a process of self-repair. Those of us who are a little further along in the process have to help to bring the others along,» she said.
Now 184 years since slavery ended Uzoma-Wadada said 400 years of damage couldn’t be undone in that time. She said the key to becoming fully emancipated is education that addresses the issue and will require some institutional reform. For instance, she explained that teaching a child their ancestors were slaves needs to be switched to teaching them that their ancestors were enslaved.
«The first time you are introduced in history to slaves (is that) the Europeans went to Africa and got slaves to work. They made it sound so normal…and the way it was taught, you were more concerned about the Europeans getting what they need in order to get the colonies going and not that they were committing a crime, human trafficking or torture or trying to destroy a whole race of people,» she said.
«It’s like what happening in the United States. When you watch cowboys and Indians you thought the Indians were horrible people you know? (It’s) the way the story was told. You (were) glad when the cowboys killed the Indians.»
She said part of educating children also needs to encompass exposure to stories of the accomplishments of people of African descent.
«If we tell them great stories, then they feel proud. That’s why we have to stop having a society where we have Picton Road and Henry Street and Duke Street. Who are these people? How do they impact us?» she said.
The colonial agenda engrained within the country’s institutions was one of the issues raised in the committee’s Emancipation Day message.
«As a nation, we continue to be strangled by the neo-colonial structures of false hierarchies based on colour, texture of hair, residential addresses, class, wealth and ethnicity,» it said.
«Public spaces continue to reflect the power and values of those who exploited and oppressed. We seem as a society to be trapped in the binary power struggle for a space so narrow that we cannot address the deep and real societal issues that are tearing at the fabric of the society, the manifestation of which we see today as ‘gun violence and gender-based violence’ fastened to growing societal inequalities.»
She also called for the Government to invest more in the communities and culture.
«Community development must not be an afterthought or they must get whatever money is remaining after you…spend (on) other things. Culture cannot be an afterthought (for) whatever little dregs remain because that’s how you change people’s lives. By giving them meaning, making them feel something, making them connect with themselves,» she said.
«If we fix each community by assigning resources, and finding out what are their needs as each community, then you know we’d fix the country.»
