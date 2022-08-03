Emancipation mamaguy

Entornointeligente.com /

Wear­ing African ap­par­el and cel­e­brat­ing the hol­i­day has not been some­thing I do for Eman­ci­pa­tion Day. I am one of the few who see these hol­i­days as po­lit­i­cal ma­m­aguy days to make peo­ple of one race or an­oth­er feel that they are ap­pre­ci­at­ed by those in pow­er. On days like these I re­flect on the per­sons whose life­time was ded­i­cat­ed to see­ing a bet­ter day for less priv­i­leged peo­ple. One such per­son is Black Stal­in. He in­di­cat­ed through song that the cel­e­bra­tions can­not start while «my peo­ple keep fight­ing for an equal share of the cake.» He fur­ther in­di­cat­ed that Dorothy could wait for the cel­e­bra­tions, but he could not cel­e­brate be­cause «oil mon­ey come, and oil mon­ey go, and poor peo­ple re­main on the pave­ment and ghet­to. When Mr. Di­vider starts to di­vide the bread equal­ly» then the cel­e­bra­tion can start.

How can I cel­e­brate eman­ci­pa­tion, when young African men are seen is groups run­ning to­wards cars with squeegee in hand in­stead of go­ing to school or learn­ing a trade? What fu­ture is there for them, how will they ever have a fam­i­ly and a home? Who cares for them? Giv­ing them a five dol­lar bill and dri­ving off feel­ing good about one’s con­tri­bu­tion to the poor may be self-sat­is­fy­ing but en­cour­ages a qual­i­ty of life that leads to a cy­cle of pover­ty, de­pres­sion, and hope­less­ness.

It is youths of African an­ces­try that are seen in the many pic­tures of bul­let rid­den bod­ies ly­ing in pools of blood. It is youths of African an­ces­try who pro­vide se­cu­ri­ty for the big mass bands where the priv­i­leged cel­e­brate in peace with their ful­ly stocked bars and wee wee trucks. It is main­ly peo­ple of African an­ces­try that fill the low pay­ing jobs as se­cu­ri­ty guards and CEPEP work­ers. Af­ter cen­turies of eman­ci­pa­tion and decades of in­de­pen­dence the peo­ple of African an­ces­try still find great dif­fi­cul­ty ac­cess­ing cred­it at banks and oth­er fi­nan­cial in­sti­tu­tions.

When the peo­ple of African an­ces­try are treat­ed at banks the way oth­ers are treat­ed, when the gov­ern­ment they sup­port give them ac­cess to jobs where they can get a job let­ter to open a bank ac­count, when the youths are en­cour­aged to ac­cess gov­ern­ment con­tracts, skills train­ing and fur­ther ed­u­ca­tion through so­cial sup­port at the home, then one can be­gin to think about eman­ci­pa­tion cel­e­bra­tion.

When the many oth­er im­pov­er­ished ar­eas where peo­ple of African an­ces­try live are free of crime and are places of eco­nom­ic de­vel­op­ment then there can be eman­ci­pa­tion cel­e­bra­tions. Tem­po­rary feel-good mo­ments are not the so­lu­tion to decades of op­pres­sion.

The African man was sin­gled out for dis­crim­i­na­tion, and ex­ploita­tion. That is a his­tor­i­cal fact. The cor­rec­tion must come from sin­gling out the African man for op­por­tu­ni­ties for a bet­ter life for his fam­i­ly and com­mu­ni­ty. Un­til the politi­cians find the courage to stand up for a peo­ple that con­tin­ues to strug­gle for their piece of the cake, the cel­e­bra­tions can wait.

God Bless Our Na­tion.

Steve Al­varez

via email

