Emancipation Float and street parade to have a ‘motion picture vibe’

It was as much a sonic as it was a visual experience inside the National Arena last Thursday as carpenters, artisans, technical teams, and creatives were singularly focused on putting together the final pieces of various floats to mount the extravaganza that will hit the streets of Kingston on Emancipation Day.

Holding positions in the arena were a silver aircraft; two doctor birds; oversized breadfruits, bananas, pineapples, papayas, ackees, and melons; wireframes in various stages of readiness; a larger-than-life saxophone and trombone; one of the actual trucks being used for the float parade; and balloons too numerous to count.

Larry Watson, who is in charge of the Jamaica 60 float village at the National Arena, has come a long way from the time when, as a humble carpenter, he worked on floats to celebrate Jamaica’s 25th year of Independence. Watson, having worked on many sets for theatre and stage-managed the Grand Gala for 40 years, has a keen eye for the dramatic, and he is hell-bent on incorporating his cutting-edge techniques into all the moving parts on Emancipation Day.

«This float and street parade has a motion picture kind of vibe, so people are looking for excitement. The theatrical part of it is what causes the drama, and that will be provided in many ways,» Watson said of the larger-than-life event.

He is well in tune with the work that is cut out for him and spoke passionately about Jamaica’s music, agriculture, and culture and how they interface.

