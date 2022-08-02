Emancipation Day celebrated in Carriacou & Petite Martinique

Entornointeligente.com /

The teaching of the Emancipation story to the younger generation is important to ensure that the islands’ rich African heritage continues to be celebrated, said Minister for Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs and Local Government, Hon. Tevin Andrews.

Minister Andrews made the comment while participating in Monday’s Emancipation Day celebrations in the eastern communities of Mt Pleasant and Grand Bay.

«It’s good,» he said, «when communities can keep the African traditions alive. It serves as a reminder of the struggles faced by our forefathers and is also a way of bringing communities across Carriacou and Petite Martinique together.» Minister Andrews joined in the annual Emancipation Walk through the streets of Hillsborough.

Meanwhile, a mix of poetry and ring games, along with the reading of the Emancipation Act, formed part of the pre-Emancipation Day activity of the Division of Youth within the Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs & Local Government. Held on the grounds of the Hillsborough Vendors Market, the day’s event also highlighted the display of traditional foods and arts and craft.

