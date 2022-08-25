Emancipation Committee urges TTPS Task Force

The T&T Police Service (TTPS) is being advised to rein in the Port-of-Spain Task Force, which has been accused of hunting and killing young black men in depressed and high-risk communities.
Issuing the call yesterday, as they pointed to an increase in the number of police-involved killings within recent weeks, the Emancipation Support Committee of Trinidad and Tobago (ESCTT) called on acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob, «to act with urgency and to bring greater oversight to police behaviour, particularly in relation to young African men and women.»
The latest police-involved killing of Richard «Snake» Marcelle at Beetham Gardens on Tuesday night and the police-involved shooting of Celestine Richards in Gonzales on August 19 prompted the call after their respective families accused the police of executing them.
Richards’ family has accused officers of the Port-of-Spain Task Force of killing him.
The ESCTT said, «The family and neighbours of Richards have called for an investigation of his death, which they regard as unjustified. This incident has been followed by a regime of intimidation in Gonzales by what is reported by the community to be members of the same Task Force which has left the community in a state of fear.»
They said the escalating situation led to police running along Gloster Lodge Road on August 21, shooting «without regard for the life and limb of children or the elderly who live in this community.»
«We call on the Police Complaints Authority to investigate both the death of Richards and the wanton disregard for the lives of people in the community by this Task Force,» the ESCTT urged.
The ESCTT called for the ‘hunting’ of young men by this particular Task Force to stop.
Back in 2020, ESCTT director of Regional and Pan African Affairs, Khafra Kambon, reminded the country that there were still outstanding issues regarding police behaviour that needed to be addressed. These he said, included intimidation, wanton beatings, extra-judicial killings and other discriminatory policing practices in low-income communities.
Yesterday, the ESCTT reiterated, «No matter how the crime situation in the country seems outside of the control of the police; no matter how street protests become fiery; no matter how citizens clamour for ‘blood’ in retaliation to escalating gun violence, it does not allow those who are designated to uphold the law a free pass to act outside of the boundaries of the law and particularly so in low-income communities.»
