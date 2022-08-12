EMA: 3 barrels of oil cleaned up from Caroni Swamp spill

The Environmental Management Authority (EMA) has confirmed that roughly three barrels worth of oil have been cleaned up from the initial spill of oil in the Caroni Bird Sanctuary, overnight into today.
In an official statement, the EMA also says monitoring of the Sanctuary area and Swamp will continue, to determine the full extent of damage from the spill.
In addition, the Police Service is expected to provide assistance with security at the site.
The full text of the EMA’s update, follows…
(EMA) — The Environmental Management Authority (EMA) was informed by the Forestry Division of The Ministry of Agriculture, Lands and Fisheries of a spill of oily material in the Caroni Swamp at around 5pm on Thursday, 11 August 2022. The EMA immediately informed the following agencies, Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM), Institute of Marine Affairs (IMA) and Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries (MEEI). The EMA’s Environmental Police Unit (EPU) visited the site on the same day.
The ODPM procured a vacuum truck and other equipment for the clean-up, which commenced at 6:30pm last evening, 11 August 2022. The estimated amount of oily material is three (3) barrels.
The ODPM supervised the initial spill response measures and handed over to Mr. Steve Lalbeharry, the EMA’s Regional Coordinator, at approximately 7:50pm. Absorbent booms, drone survey and initial assessment of the drainage of the potential source were conducted. A sample was taken by the Forestry Division, and this will be handed over to the IMA, however no source has been identified.
The EMA made a request to Superintendent Simon of TTPS Central Division for assistance with security at the site given the location and, in an effort, to prevent any further unauthorised access. TTPS Highway Patrol Unit, Police Officers of Caroni Police Station and Officers of the Inter Agency Task Force were present during the exercise.
Further surveillance will be conducted by Forestry Division along with EMA and IMA today to assess impacted areas along the river and whether it entered the Gulf of Paria. Further recovery and clean-up works will be conducted, and all contaminated material will be handed over to an approved facility for handling/ disposal.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian