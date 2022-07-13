Entornointeligente.com /

ELVIS features the life and music of the iconic Elvis Presley (Austin Butler) seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Academy Award winner Tom Hanks).

The complex dynamic between Presley and Parker spans over 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame and his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America. Pivotal to that journey is one of the most significant and influential people in Elvis’s life, Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge).

Elvis Presley, ‘King of Rock and Roll’, is regarded as the best-selling solo music artiste of all time by Guinness World Records , having sold over 500 million records worldwide, in genres including pop, country, rhythm & blues, adult contemporary, and gospel. He is the recipient of three Grammy Awards, the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award at age 36, and has been inducted into several music halls of fame.

Cast: Austin Butler, Tom Hanks, Helen Thomson, Richard Roxburgh, Olivia DeJonge, Luke Bracey, Natasha Bassett, David Wenham, Kelvin Harrison Jr, Xavier Samuel, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Dacre Montgomery, Leon Ford, Gareth Davies, Charles Grounds, Josh McConville, Kate Mulvany, Adam Dunn.

Director: Baz Luhrmann.

