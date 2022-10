Entornointeligente.com /

Twitter shares have been suspended following a report that Elon Musk will proceed with a takeover of the social media platform. According to Bloomberg News, Mr. Musk is set to buy Twitter at the original price of US$44 billion he offered months ago before walking away from the deal. Shares in Twitter were up almost 13% before trading was halted. Mr. Musk was due to face Twitter in court later this month after he tried to pull out of the takeover.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

Entornointeligente.com