Elon Musk Warned To Protect Users After Buying Twitter

Entornointeligente.com /

Elon Musk has been warned he must protect Twitter users from harmful content after he struck a $44 billion deal to buy the social media giant. The billionaire vowed to relax content restrictions, sparking fears from human rights groups it could lead to a rise in bullying and misinformation. The European Commission has warned Mr. Musk that he must protect users. The European Union has said its new online rules will overhaul the digital market, including how tech giants operate.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

Entornointeligente.com