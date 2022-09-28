Elizabeth Morgan | Haiti: A grim situation

Entornointeligente.com /

In July 2021, I wrote about Haiti at the time of the assassination of President Jovenel Moise. I then gave an overview of the Haitian economy. Since then the situation has worsened. I have been reading a book on Jamaica in 1903, and the negative comments made about Haiti by the author, as the ship passed, highlighted further for me the tragedy of that country; and this was nearly 100 years after the Haitian Revolution.

The struggles of Haiti continue a further 118 years later. It seems that there has not been a time when there have not been crises in Haiti, and thus its potential for development could not be realised. Why should Haiti continue to be the only least developed country in the Western Hemisphere?

Although Haiti has been a member of CARICOM since 2002, I do not think many of us in this region are fully aware of the dire situation which is existing in that country. We hear mainly through the international media of the catastrophic damage from earthquakes and hurricanes, of health crises, and of social unrest, but it seems some distance away.

The Bahamas and Jamaica are the nearest CARICOM neighbours, but our more recent concerns are mainly about those who may be seeking refuge on our shores, and about criminal liaisons between our nationals and Haitians (the guns-for-drugs trade). We basically are not engaged with Haiti, regardless of how many times people reference the importance of the Haitian Revolution (1804).

FURTHER LIMITED In the case of Jamaica, we recall those who fought in the revolution, forgetting many of the elite who sought refuge here from it. The engagement is further limited as we do not speak the same language; we have limited diplomatic representation there; and travel is a challenge, as we must go through Miami and visas are required, not just to traverse the US space. There is also, for some, a fear of Haitians due to perceived pagan cultural and religious practices.

