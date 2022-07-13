Elizabeth Morgan | CARICOM Heads: Still in slow motion

Entornointeligente.com /

«The reality is that we have everything to support each other in the economy, single market, movement of goods and persons, and connectivity. But the processes to facilitate this are going very slowly. Despite progress in some areas of regional cooperation, we are still far from achieving the stated goals.» President Chan Santokhi, Suriname, chair of CARICOM.

Reviewing the Communiqué of the 43rd CARICOM Heads of Government Conference, held in Suriname, July 3-5, did not leave me feeling inspired. As CARICOM chairman, President Chan Santokhi of Suriname, said in his statement at the opening ceremony, the region is still too far from achieving its stated goals.

My first surprise was that not more countries had signed the Protocol to Amend the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas establishing the Caribbean Community, including the CARICOM Single Market and Economy to allow for enhanced cooperation among member states and to address related issues (Enhanced Cooperation Protocol). At this meeting, it was ratified by Barbados and signed by Saint Lucia. At the Intersessional Heads Meeting in Belize in March, four countries, Barbados, Belize, Dominica and Grenada, had signed. Considering that heads at the 42nd Session in Antigua and Barbuda had agreed to the St John’s Declaration on Rededication to CSME Implementation, I would have expected more countries to have signed.

In the discussions on the CSME, it was evident that little progress had been made on the free movement of workers, specifically in the new categories which had been agreed. For these categories, household domestics, agricultural workers and private security officers, heads were just now agreeing on definitions and qualifications. Heads of Government were again expressing disappointment at the slow pace of implementation of CSME and committing to take immediate steps to make progress.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

