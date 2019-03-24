Elisha Barno wins L.A. Marathon; Askale Merachi wins women’s race in course-record time

Entornointeligente.com / For the first time since 2016, the Los Angeles Marathon has a new menâs champion.

Elisha Barno of Kenya passed countryman John Korir in the final meters to win the 34th edition of the L.A. Marathon on Sunday in a time of 2 hours, 11 minutes and 45.54 seconds . Korir finished second (2:11:52.29), and Juan Luis Barrios (2:11.59.45) of Mexico was third.

Advertisement Korir broke away from the main group of elite men runners before the 20-mile mark, but Barno managed to catch up to him over the final two miles and pass him just before the finish line.

Barnoâs victory prevented countryman Weldon Kirui from becoming the first runner to win the L.A. Marathon three times. Kirui, who entered the race as the two-time defending champion , finished fifth (2:13:24.11).

On the womenâs side, Askale Merachi of Ethiopia broke the “stadium to the sea” course record with a winning time of two hours, 24 minutes and 11.83 seconds. Kenyaâs Cynthia Jerop finished second (2:25:54.41) and countrywoman Lucy Karimi (2:26:15.42) was third.

Joshua Cassidy (1:31:47.67) won the menâs wheelchair race and Katrina Gerhard (1:56:22.03) took first in womenâs wheelchair.

The annual race, which begins at Dodger Stadium and weaves past various Los Angeles landmarks on the way to Santa Monica, attracted thousands of runners.

