Elisha Barno wins L.A. Marathon; Askale Merachi wins women’s race in course-record time

For the first time since 2016, the Los Angeles Marathon has a new menâs champion.
Elisha Barno of Kenya passed countryman John Korir in the final meters to win the 34th edition of the L.A. Marathon on Sunday in a time of 2 hours, 11 minutes and 45.54 seconds . Korir finished second (2:11:52.29), and Juan Luis Barrios (2:11.59.45) of Mexico was third.
Advertisement Korir broke away from the main group of elite men runners before the 20-mile mark, but Barno managed to catch up to him over the final two miles and pass him just before the finish line.
Barnoâs victory prevented countryman Weldon Kirui from becoming the first runner to win the L.A. Marathon three times. Kirui, who entered the race as the two-time defending champion , finished fifth (2:13:24.11).
On the womenâs side, Askale Merachi of Ethiopia broke the “stadium to the sea” course record with a winning time of two hours, 24 minutes and 11.83 seconds. Kenyaâs Cynthia Jerop finished second (2:25:54.41) and countrywoman Lucy Karimi (2:26:15.42) was third.
Joshua Cassidy (1:31:47.67) won the menâs wheelchair race and Katrina Gerhard (1:56:22.03) took first in womenâs wheelchair.
The annual race, which begins at Dodger Stadium and weaves past various Los Angeles landmarks on the way to Santa Monica, attracted thousands of runners.
