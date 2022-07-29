Electricity customers in Grenada urged to conserve energy

Entornointeligente.com /

The Grenada Eletricity Company (GRENLEC) is appealing to customers to practice energy conservation, in the face of a continued rise in World fuel prices which is having an impact on the price of electricity. Acting General Manager, Clive Hosten, explained that between June and July the fuel charge moved from 70 to 78 cents per kilowatt hour.

He says since April, the fuel charge for fuel per kilowatt hour has risen by 21 cents, driven by solely sharp increases in the price of crude oil worldwide.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/REG290722GRENADA.mp3 Acting General Manager, Clive Hosten

