Elections, campaigning, fallouts

Entornointeligente.com /

What­ev­er gold­en mo­ments T&T shared re­cent­ly with its Com­mon­wealth team suc­cess­es—and David Rud­der’s Cari­com award—yes­ter­day’s trade union demon­stra­tion and oth­er is­sues re­turned at­ten­tion to re­al­i­ties.

The demon­stra­tion end­ing at the Fi­nance Min­istry’s Twin Tow­ers lo­ca­tion, wouldn’t have been the «Wel­come Back» which Fi­nance’s Colm Im­bert would have pre­ferred. But the protest was time­ly enough to ar­rive af­ter Im­bert’s re­turn from leave ear­li­er this week and re­sump­tion of work.

If Im­bert was away—at the same time his boss was iso­lat­ed with COVID-19—his re­turn and Thurs­day’s clear­ance of Prime Min­is­ter Dr Kei­th Row­ley to re­sume work with­out re­stric­tion fol­low­ing his COVID bout, sig­nalled the very busy pe­ri­od ahead. Na­tion­al­ly and in-house PNM.

So far, Par­lia­ment’s ex­pect­ed to re­sume ear­ly Sep­tem­ber, straight to the pre-Bud­get Spot­light and 2023 pack­age af­ter.

What­ev­er progress on the econ­o­my and core is­sue of food in­fla­tion which Fi­nance’s Bud­get—map­ping T&T’s and PNM’s fu­ture—has, will be known ahead, in­clud­ing via the Agri In­vest­ment Fo­rum. CN­BC re­port­ed US con­sumer prices rose less than ex­pect­ed in Ju­ly as in­fla­tion pres­sure eased some­what; and Fed­er­al Re­serve of­fi­cials’ recipe to beat in­fla­tion num­bers.

Ar­riv­ing af­ter month-long Bud­get de­bate will be PNM’s Oc­to­ber 10 Nom­i­na­tion Day for No­vem­ber 26-27 Na­tion­al Ex­ec­u­tive elec­tions, lead­ing to the PNM De­cem­ber 4 con­ven­tion.

Word of this at PNM’s Gen­er­al Coun­cil on Wednes­day—on Gov­ern­ment’s sec­ond an­niver­sary—telegraphed elec­tion foot­ing: in­ter­nal­ly and ex­ter­nal­ly. Along­side the Bud­get, both are geared to con­sol­i­date coun­try and par­ty foot­ing, en route to Lo­cal Gov­ern­ment polls.

Bud­get 2023’s ex­pect­ed to in­clude elec­tion «sweet­en­ers,» plus move to­wards na­tion­al mo­bil­i­sa­tion for LG polls via the «wake­up call» of PNM in­ter­nal elec­tions, will in­form PNM of its LG foot­ing.

Elec­tion date’s like­ly in mind or at hand al­ready, giv­en PNM’s re­vealed in­ter­nals sched­ule.

LG polls are due be­tween De­cem­ber 3 and March 1, 2023 – lim­it be­ing soon af­ter 2023 Car­ni­val on Feb­ru­ary 20-21. The 2019 LG elec­tion was De­cem­ber 2.

If PNM’s in­house cam­paign­ing does dou­ble du­ty to­wards LG polls, it re­mains ahead whether there’ll be chal­lenges for Im­bert’s chair­man­ship or oth­er posts re­quired to shore up PNM’s pres­sured pro­file. Sen­ti­ments in Row­ley’s state­ment cel­e­brat­ing Jereem Richards’ Com­mon­wealth win showed Row­ley’s recog­ni­tion of cer­tain neg­a­tive ground sen­ti­ments – and by ex­ten­sion, where his Gov­ern­ment stands.

Gov­ern­ment in­di­rect­ly «launched» its LG cam­paign with Tues­day’s con­sul­ta­tion with cor­po­ra­tions on im­mi­nent LG re­form law; geared to bring all 14 cor­po­ra­tions to­geth­er to dis­cuss in­for­ma­tion on it. Row­ley’s avail­abil­i­ty to an­swer ques­tions pro­vid­ed op­por­tu­ni­ty for UNC’s boy­cott—throw­ing down its own LG cam­paign gaunt­let to the PNM.

Gov­ern­ment, how­ev­er, threw back that boy­cott by the UNC’s sev­en cor­po­ra­tions im­pact­ed rep­re­sen­ta­tion of res­i­dents in half of Trinidad’s cor­po­ra­tions. UNC’s toe­ing of leader Kam­la Per­sad-Bisses­sar’s boy­cott line al­so as­sist­ed Gov­ern­ment’s ex­po­sure of Op­po­si­tion loy­al­ty to their leader above con­stituents.

It re­mains ahead what (oth­er) reper­cus­sions UNC coun­cil­lor Samuel Sankar – who alone at­tend­ed the con­sul­ta­tion- suf­fers fol­low­ing his non-at­ten­dance at yes­ter­day’s UNC Fam­i­ly Day bond­ing, which some UNC per­son­al­i­ties didn’t at­tend ei­ther. Par­ty of­fi­cials cit­ed the Fam­i­ly Day when asked about rep­re­sen­ta­tion in yes­ter­day’s labour march.

Sankar’s is­sue, how­ev­er, prompt­ed a sec­ond look at UNC’s foot­ing in cer­tain parts of the PNM-held Tu­na­puna cor­po­ra­tion.

UNC’s me­dia brief­ing on LG com­plaints pub­licly blamed Gov­ern­ment for is­sues, but still raised query why rep­re­sen­ta­tives avoid­ed Tues­day’s op­por­tu­ni­ty to brace Row­ley on it. And whether con­sul­ta­tion set­ting might have pre­vent­ed them from us­ing po­lit­i­cal ap­proach and telling him to stop treat­ing LG «like a bas­tard child,» or ad­dress­ing him di­rect­ly as some did at the brief­ing. Via cam­era dis­tance.

UNC’s cam­paign­ing be­gan Mon­day ahead of Gov­ern­ment’s Bud­get, with Per­sad-Bisses­sar’s of­fer­ing of plans which UNC pre­sent­ed in 2020. Her ac­com­pa­ny­ing view that UNC «couldn’t on­ly cry and com­plain» in­di­rect­ly ac­knowl­edged par­ty ac­tions. But this was at odds with such con­tin­u­ing ac­tion by her team on Wednes­day.

Now ahead: how much dif­fer­ence the bat­tery of up­com­ing cam­paign­ing from—more than the two sides­—will make for a Gov­ern­ment fight­ing to re­gain rat­ings, an Op­po­si­tion still fight­ing for na­tion­al ap­peal af­ter sev­en years. And peo­ple fight­ing for sur­vival.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com