Elections, campaigning, fallouts

Whatever golden moments T&T shared recently with its Commonwealth team successes—and David Rudder’s Caricom award—yesterday’s trade union demonstration and other issues returned attention to realities.
The demonstration ending at the Finance Ministry’s Twin Towers location, wouldn’t have been the «Welcome Back» which Finance’s Colm Imbert would have preferred. But the protest was timely enough to arrive after Imbert’s return from leave earlier this week and resumption of work.
If Imbert was away—at the same time his boss was isolated with COVID-19—his return and Thursday’s clearance of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to resume work without restriction following his COVID bout, signalled the very busy period ahead. Nationally and in-house PNM.
So far, Parliament’s expected to resume early September, straight to the pre-Budget Spotlight and 2023 package after.
Whatever progress on the economy and core issue of food inflation which Finance’s Budget—mapping T&T’s and PNM’s future—has, will be known ahead, including via the Agri Investment Forum. CNBC reported US consumer prices rose less than expected in July as inflation pressure eased somewhat; and Federal Reserve officials’ recipe to beat inflation numbers.
Arriving after month-long Budget debate will be PNM’s October 10 Nomination Day for November 26-27 National Executive elections, leading to the PNM December 4 convention.
Word of this at PNM’s General Council on Wednesday—on Government’s second anniversary—telegraphed election footing: internally and externally. Alongside the Budget, both are geared to consolidate country and party footing, en route to Local Government polls.
Budget 2023’s expected to include election «sweeteners,» plus move towards national mobilisation for LG polls via the «wakeup call» of PNM internal elections, will inform PNM of its LG footing.
Election date’s likely in mind or at hand already, given PNM’s revealed internals schedule.
LG polls are due between December 3 and March 1, 2023 – limit being soon after 2023 Carnival on February 20-21. The 2019 LG election was December 2.
If PNM’s inhouse campaigning does double duty towards LG polls, it remains ahead whether there’ll be challenges for Imbert’s chairmanship or other posts required to shore up PNM’s pressured profile. Sentiments in Rowley’s statement celebrating Jereem Richards’ Commonwealth win showed Rowley’s recognition of certain negative ground sentiments – and by extension, where his Government stands.
Government indirectly «launched» its LG campaign with Tuesday’s consultation with corporations on imminent LG reform law; geared to bring all 14 corporations together to discuss information on it. Rowley’s availability to answer questions provided opportunity for UNC’s boycott—throwing down its own LG campaign gauntlet to the PNM.
Government, however, threw back that boycott by the UNC’s seven corporations impacted representation of residents in half of Trinidad’s corporations. UNC’s toeing of leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s boycott line also assisted Government’s exposure of Opposition loyalty to their leader above constituents.
It remains ahead what (other) repercussions UNC councillor Samuel Sankar – who alone attended the consultation- suffers following his non-attendance at yesterday’s UNC Family Day bonding, which some UNC personalities didn’t attend either. Party officials cited the Family Day when asked about representation in yesterday’s labour march.
Sankar’s issue, however, prompted a second look at UNC’s footing in certain parts of the PNM-held Tunapuna corporation.
UNC’s media briefing on LG complaints publicly blamed Government for issues, but still raised query why representatives avoided Tuesday’s opportunity to brace Rowley on it. And whether consultation setting might have prevented them from using political approach and telling him to stop treating LG «like a bastard child,» or addressing him directly as some did at the briefing. Via camera distance.
UNC’s campaigning began Monday ahead of Government’s Budget, with Persad-Bissessar’s offering of plans which UNC presented in 2020. Her accompanying view that UNC «couldn’t only cry and complain» indirectly acknowledged party actions. But this was at odds with such continuing action by her team on Wednesday.
Now ahead: how much difference the battery of upcoming campaigning from—more than the two sides—will make for a Government fighting to regain ratings, an Opposition still fighting for national appeal after seven years. And people fighting for survival.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian