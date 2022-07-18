Elections announced for August 5!

Entornointeligente.com /

– Advertisement – The date for the 2022 General Elections in St Kitts and Nevis has been revealed as Friday, August 5th after it was disclosed by Prime Minister Dr Timothy Harris Sunday night, who rang the bell signalling time for Kittitians and Nevisians to go to the polls.

Nomination day had been announced for Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

Dr Harris speaking in his hometown of Tabernacle said, «In your name of all democracy lovers I now declare that I have advised his excellency the governor-general earlier that he should prepare for us to go to general elections on Friday, August 5 2022.»

