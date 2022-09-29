Elderly man found with throat slashed in Jobs Lane

Entornointeligente.com /

The St Catherine North police are probing the murder of a senior citizen who was found with his throat slashed at his Jobs Lane home, on Wednesday night.

He has been identified as Roy Edwards, otherwise called ‘Bruckup’ and ‘Harry’.

The police report that about 11:00 p.m. residents of the community heard noises coming from Edwards’ premises and became suspicious.

They went to investigate and found him lying in a pool of blood.

The police were called and they observed that Edwards’ throat had been slashed.

