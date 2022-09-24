Elderly man chopped to death in Tobago

Police are investigating a murder in Tobago that took place Saturday morning.
The victim, Kenrick James, 65, of Store Bay Local Road, Crown Point was chopped to death.
Reports indicate that around 7.30 am, James got into a confrontation with a man he knew at his home before he was chopped to death.
This is the third murder in Tobago in the last three days following the killings of Jonathan Baptiste, 28, of Gerald Graham Road, Union Village, who was shot dead on September 22 and Emero Baynes who was also shot dead on September 21.
