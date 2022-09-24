Elderly man chopped to death in Tobago

Entornointeligente.com /

Po­lice are in­ves­ti­gat­ing a mur­der in To­ba­go that took place Sat­ur­day morn­ing.

The vic­tim, Ken­rick James, 65, of Store Bay Lo­cal Road, Crown Point was chopped to death.

Re­ports in­di­cate that around 7.30 am, James got in­to a con­fronta­tion with a man he knew at his home be­fore he was chopped to death.

This is the third mur­der in To­ba­go in the last three days fol­low­ing the killings of Jonathan Bap­tiste, 28, of Ger­ald Gra­ham Road, Union Vil­lage, who was shot dead on Sep­tem­ber 22 and Emero Baynes who was al­so shot dead on Sep­tem­ber 21.

