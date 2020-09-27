Elderly female is latest COVID-19 victim, 71 deaths in total

The Min­istry al­so is re­port­ing new cas­es of the dis­ease—41 ad­di­tion­al per­sons have test­ed pos­i­tive for COVID-19, which brings the na­tion­al to­tal of ac­tive cas­es to 2,057

An el­der­ly fe­male with pre-ex­ist­ing health con­di­tions has be­come the lat­est per­son to die from COVID-19, re­ports the Min­istry of Health.

Ac­cord­ing to its clin­i­cal up­date for this af­ter­noon, Sun­day 27 Sep­tem­ber 2020, her death brings the na­tion­al to­tal to 71 per­sons.

The Min­istry al­so is re­port­ing new cas­es of the dis­ease—41 ad­di­tion­al per­sons have test­ed pos­i­tive for COVID-19, which brings the na­tion­al to­tal of ac­tive cas­es to 2,057.

The re­ports states that of these 41 pos­i­tive cas­es, 12 were de­rived from one source, a cen­tre for chil­dren.

The Min­istry as­sures that all the nec­es­sary pro­to­cols are be­ing im­ple­ment­ed.

