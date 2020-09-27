Elderly female is latest COVID-19 victim, 71 deaths in total

The Ministry also is reporting new cases of the disease—41 additional persons have tested positive for COVID-19, which brings the national total of active cases to 2,057
An elderly female with pre-existing health conditions has become the latest person to die from COVID-19, reports the Ministry of Health.
According to its clinical update for this afternoon, Sunday 27 September 2020, her death brings the national total to 71 persons.
The Ministry also is reporting new cases of the disease—41 additional persons have tested positive for COVID-19, which brings the national total of active cases to 2,057.
The reports states that of these 41 positive cases, 12 were derived from one source, a centre for children.
The Ministry assures that all the necessary protocols are being implemented.