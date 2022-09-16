El Salvador’s President Bukele to Seek Re-Election in 2024

Entornointeligente.com /

«Surely, more than one developed country will not agree with this decision, but they are not the ones who will decide but the Salvadorans,» he said.

During a television broadcast on Thursday, El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele announced that he will seek his re-election in the 2024 elections.

Bukele is the first president of the Salvadoran democratic stage with the option of seeking his immediate reelection after a change of criteria made by the Constitutional Chamber judges, who were elected by his allies in Congress.

In September 2021, these judges stated that immediate reelection was prohibited for a president who had been in power for 10 years. Previously, however, court rulings stated that a president should finish his 5-year term and wait 10 years to seek the presidency again.

Bukele said he will seek re-election so that «we can continue the path that we have started, a path that has proven to be correct for the first time in our history.»

This is the show that was put on by the president today in El Salvador. This is a country who’s military has committed some of the worst human rights violations in modern history. pic.twitter.com/8YM9SH969g

«Surely, more than one developed country will not agree with this decision, but they are not the ones who will decide but the Salvadorans, a free, sovereign and independent people,» he said

Currently, Bukele is waging a «war against the gangs,» which he maintains is «on the verge of winning.» The pro-government Congress has approved six times 30-day states of exception for him to carry out internal security actions.

NGOs, however, have recorded over 6,500 complaints of human rights violations in El Salvador, a Central American country where authorities have detained 52,500 people so far.

El Salvador: Government and Congress crack down on criminal gangs. pic.twitter.com/DXnsAQkaO2

— teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) April 1, 2022

