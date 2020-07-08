Call to honour slavery debt

Entornointeligente.com /

Chairman of the CARICOM Reparations Commission, and Vice Chancellor of the University of the West Indies, Sir Hilary Beckles, is calling for the convening of a reparations summit that would bring governments from all sides to the table to discuss settlement of the debt.

“We are now independent nations to a large extent and this debt is a debt that must be recognised and accepted and honoured,” Sir Hilary said on Monday while participating in a media engagement session on UWITV along with Prime Minister Mia Mottley.

“In much the same way that the region met with the European governments to discuss independence, this is Phase II of the independence process,” Sir Hilary said. (GC)

