El féretro de la reina Isabel II desciende a la cripta real en Windsor (Video)

Entornointeligente.com /

La «segunda era isabelina» llegó simbólicamente a su fin cuando el más alto funcionario de la casa real rompió la vara de mando de la soberana, que será inhumada en una ceremonia privada prevista a las 19H30 (18H30 GMT) en una capilla anexa. AFP

¿Quieres recibir nuestro exclusivo boletín informativo en tu correo? ¡Suscríbete a #BoletinPatilla! The Garter King of Arms proclaims the styles and titles of Queen Elizabeth II as her body is lowered into the Royal Vault. pic.twitter.com/lgzgj5fRkA

— Royal Central (@RoyalCentral) September 19, 2022

LINK ORIGINAL: La Patilla

Entornointeligente.com