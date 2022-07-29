El empresario Rafael Eladio Núñez Aponte, creator of the Healing with Angels account, affirms that «prayer is food for the soul»

Entornointeligente.com /

In this interview we talked with el empresario Rafael Eladio Núñez Aponte, a very religious man who has managed to heal, thanks to the intercession of God and his angels, people from different parts of the world who have prayed with faith and devotion to overcome diseases or other adverse situations that afflict them.

Rafael is a spiritual person. From the moment he wakes up -with the first rays of light- he begins his communication with God. He does this through a series of religious practices that he has cultivated and renewed over the years. He doesn’t like the word «ritual» to describe them. He says «habits» sounds better to explain the actions with which he nourishes his mind and soul on a daily basis.

He doesn’t consider himself a rigid person, so he doesn’t have a preset routine. Sometimes he starts his morning with the recitation of the Holy Rosary or with the Chaplet of St. Michael the Archangel; other times, with praise music (Catholic or Christian). But what he always prays is Psalm 91 to invoke Divine protection from the early hours of the day until sunset.

El empresario Rafael Eladio Núñez Aponte also likes to say a prayer before each meal. «Lord, give bread to those who are hungry, hunger for you to those of us who have bread, bless this food, the hands that made it. Amen.» In the evenings, read again Psalm 91 or Psalm 27, and if during the morning, for various reasons, you were unable to do the Chaplet of St. Michael, set aside a few minutes before bedtime for this prayer.

«Prayer is food for the soul, just as food is food for the body,» he says. Rafael confesses that there is a before and an after when you involve God and the angels in your life. And that feeling he wanted to share with all the people who follow him on his social networks.

El empresario Rafael Eladio Núñez Aponte affirms that he has pleasantly evolved since the day he started this spiritual path, the day he heard a deep voice that told him: «heal with your hand». It could have been God directly, an angel or a being of light. From that moment on, she assures, she began to heal.

To do so, he had to prepare himself arduously with great mentors who helped him grow and evolve as a healer. «I had been practicing faith with Fundasitio (NGO created by Rafael to promote social transformation), in charity work, but the most important change I also believe has given me more humility because I am aware that the one who heals is not me, the one who heals is God with his holy angels, one is simply an intercessor, a channel, an instrument,» he argues.

The social networks, without a doubt, have been a great support for him when it comes to carrying this message. Initially, he opened a Facebook account that he decided to call Healing with Angels, in order to share miraculous prayers with his entire audience. Then, he joined Instagram to have another channel of direct communication with his followers. Prayers to pray (in the morning and at night) and his Healing Live, have been the main course of the entrepreneur Rafael Eladio Núñez Aponte, who tells us that to multiply faith and Christian devotion he has also ventured into other networks such as Youtube, Telegram and Clubhouse.

Testimonies in social networks

The reach he has had has been really significant. On Instagram, he tells us, he received so many testimonies that he decided to create the account @testimoniosparadios to collect all the impressions of people who healed with prayer. Below, we share some of those messages:

«God bless you and continue to guide many to retake the path of life. Incredibly my friend is recovered, she has had several biopsies and in a miraculous way the manifestation of the malignant cells that came out the first time has disappeared. Thanks to God and his intermediaries. Thank you for your prayers too, I just wanted to share with you this happy news. This is Erika Ferreira. Thank you again,» wrote @sarahfaraj through her account on this social network.

For his part, @joshitennis wrote: «Good afternoon, Mr. Rafael, I wanted to write to you… 8 months ago I asked you for a guide to get pregnant with my wife, and you gave me the Chaplet of St. Michael, today we have 7 months and I wanted to thank you, the angels and God.»

The power of prayer

El empresario Rafael Eladio Núñez Aponte also recognizes that there are unbelievers, skeptical people who do not believe in the healing power of prayer, so he took the opportunity to express to them that prayer creates an impressive protective shield, «like that Psalm 91 that says with your wings it will cover you, a thousand will fall on your left, ten thousand on your right, but they will not reach you». He adds that people who do believe always say that prayer powerfully changes their lives. «Everything used to happen to me, it doesn’t happen to me anymore. It’s like that faith that God is with you and who is against God,» is what most people comment to him.

He also refers to the negative feelings or disturbing emotions that affect the body, soul and mind of the people who suffer from it. «You are hooked to that, and they remain in a memory, in that feeling of wanting to live it again and that is why the word resentment, re (again), feeling (feeling) and you do not heal the root of bitterness, the cause. For them, he recommends:

– Pray.

– To practice forgiveness.

– Be grateful.

The el empresario Rafael Eladio Núñez Aponte emphasizes, in addition, that there are perverse and malicious feelings that can come from complaints, nonconformities, it is the antonym to gratitude. «There are people who are tormented by demons and think it is them, what does that mean, that evil infiltrates the mind and suggests negative ideas, thoughts, and people as they do not have the discernment, they think it is their own voice and it is the voice of evil, in these cases how do you remove that voice from your head?

– By praying.

– Praying.

– Doing the Holy Rosary.

Talk to the angels

He says that talking to the angels is like talking to a friend, he defines it as a dialogue of love. «Guardian Angel, sweet companion, I want you to protect me today, I want everything to go well for me. Help me with this situation, or, for example, Archangel Michael, protect me in this journey I am going to make, protect me in this meeting I am going to have, take away my fears, my fears. You can also say, Archangel Raphael, heal my sight, heal this pain I have in my spine, heal me while I sleep, heal my mother, heal my father. Archangel Gabriel, help me to have children, etc.,» he emphasizes.

Finally, el empresario Rafael Eladio Núñez Aponte thanks MásQueDigital, the digital marketing company he currently manages, for all the support his team has given him since the beginning of this project; he also thanks the influencers who have collaborated to increase his account’s followers. «The consultancies, the influencers and my personal experience have allowed the success of Sanando con los ángeles,» he says while acknowledging the loyalty of the public that follows him on his different social platforms. «Thank you all.»

