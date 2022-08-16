El Dorado man shot at family gathering, hospitalised

Entornointeligente.com /

An El Do­ra­do man who was shot while at a fam­i­ly gath­er­ing on Mon­day night re­mains ward­ed at hos­pi­tal.

The 39-year-old of Back Street, Tu­na­puna was present at the func­tion around 9.15 pm on Au­gust 15, when an un­known car drove in­to the yard and two armed men alight­ed.

As the men be­gan shoot­ing at the vic­tim, he ran out of the yard along Back Street and gained ac­cess to a near­by house where he hid be­hind a build­ing.

Chas­ing be­hind him, the gun­men stood in front of the gate and con­tin­ued to fire at the vic­tim for sev­er­al min­utes be­fore they got in­to the wait­ing car and fled.

As the po­lice were con­tact­ed, res­i­dents came to the vic­tim’s aid and found him bleed­ing from gun­shot wounds to the left but­tock and left back.

He was tak­en to the Er­ic Williams Med­ical Sci­ences Com­plex, Mt Hope by a rel­a­tive – where he was treat­ed and ward­ed in stale con­di­tion up to to­day.

Foren­sic per­son­nel processed the scene and re­cov­ered a to­tal of 11 spent shells and four live rounds of 9 mm am­mu­ni­tion.

