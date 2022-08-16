El Dorado man shot at family gathering, hospitalised

An El Dorado man who was shot while at a family gathering on Monday night remains warded at hospital.
The 39-year-old of Back Street, Tunapuna was present at the function around 9.15 pm on August 15, when an unknown car drove into the yard and two armed men alighted.
As the men began shooting at the victim, he ran out of the yard along Back Street and gained access to a nearby house where he hid behind a building.
Chasing behind him, the gunmen stood in front of the gate and continued to fire at the victim for several minutes before they got into the waiting car and fled.
As the police were contacted, residents came to the victim’s aid and found him bleeding from gunshot wounds to the left buttock and left back.
He was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope by a relative – where he was treated and warded in stale condition up to today.
Forensic personnel processed the scene and recovered a total of 11 spent shells and four live rounds of 9 mm ammunition.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian