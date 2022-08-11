El Dorado couple held with AR-15 Rifle at home

Entornointeligente.com /

An El Do­ra­do cou­ple was ar­rest­ed af­ter po­lice found one AR-15 ri­fle, one Tau­rus pis­tol, three mag­a­zines and a quan­ti­ty of am­mu­ni­tion at a home dur­ing an an­ti-crime ex­er­cise this morn­ing.

Ac­cord­ing to po­lice re­ports, fol­low­ing ex­ten­sive sur­veil­lance on a per­son of in­ter­est, of­fi­cers ex­e­cut­ed a search war­rant at a house oc­cu­pied by two sus­pects where they found the guns and am­mu­ni­tion.

The ex­er­cise was spear­head­ed by ACP Sama­roo, Snr. Supt. Pa­ponette, Supt. Mon­trichard, ASP Eti­enne and ASP (Ag.) Pitt and in­clud­ed of­fi­cers of the ND Gang and In­tel­li­gence Unit, as­sist­ed by of­fi­cers of the North­ern Di­vi­sion Task Force, Area South.

In­ves­ti­ga­tions are on­go­ing.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

