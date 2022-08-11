El Dorado couple held with AR-15 Rifle at home

An El Dorado couple was arrested after police found one AR-15 rifle, one Taurus pistol, three magazines and a quantity of ammunition at a home during an anti-crime exercise this morning.
According to police reports, following extensive surveillance on a person of interest, officers executed a search warrant at a house occupied by two suspects where they found the guns and ammunition.
The exercise was spearheaded by ACP Samaroo, Snr. Supt. Paponette, Supt. Montrichard, ASP Etienne and ASP (Ag.) Pitt and included officers of the ND Gang and Intelligence Unit, assisted by officers of the Northern Division Task Force, Area South.
Investigations are ongoing.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian