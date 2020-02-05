Entornointeligente.com /

El desnudo total de Kendall Jenner en la revista Vogue: Para volver a ver

Kendall Jenner ha sido retratada totalmente desnuda para Vogue Italia, baja las órdenes del reconocido fotógrafo Mert Alas, quien compartió un adelanto de la producción en Instagram.

En la provocadora imagen, la modelo estadounidense de 23 años muestra su envidiable figura mientras posa contra el marco de una puerta. De espaldas a la cámara, Kendall aparece sin ropa y solo luciendo unos tacones altos blancos y unos guantes amarillos.

La estrella de Keeping Up With The Kardashias también parece estar usando unas medias transparentes, completando el look con aretes y un maquillaje fuerte que marca su rostro.

El ángel de la marca de lencería de Victoria´s Secret previamente compartió una fotografía de su portada en Vogue Italia, afirmando que era una de sus «sesiones favoritas» .

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

We’re obsessed with ‘OSSESSIONE. The many faces of Kendall’ 🛁 starring @kendalljenner by #mertandmarcus @mertalas @macpiggott styled by @kjeldgaard1 @streetersagency 🛎✨ On Newsstands Tuesday February 5th. Stay tuned ➡️ to see more. Full credits: #KendallJenner @thesocietynyc Editor in chief @efarneti Creative director @gb65 Casting directors @pg_dmcasting and @samuel_ellis @ DM Fashion Studio Make-up @isamayaffrench @streetersagency Hair @sydhayeshair @artandcommerce Manicure @kelly_shenton_nails Prop stylist @andrea_stanley_ @streetersagency Colourist @robenorm On set @acrossmediaprod Executive producer @leonardpetit Production manager @shotbysilv Post production @ Dreamer

Una publicación compartida de Vogue Italia (@vogueitalia) el 3 Feb, 2019 a las 7:59 PST

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Introducing our February issue with @kendalljenner 🧡 ‘OSSESSIONE. The many faces of Kendall’ ➡️ starring #KendallJenner by #mertandmarcus @mertalas @macpiggott styled by @kjeldgaard1 @streetersagency On Newsstands Tuesday February 5th. The wait is almost over… 🙌 Full credits: #KendallJenner @thesocietynyc Editor in chief @efarneti Creative director @gb65 Casting directors @pg_dmcasting and @samuel_ellis @ DM Fashion Studio Make-up @isamayaffrench @streetersagency Hair @sydhayeshair @artandcommerce Manicure @kelly_shenton_nails Prop stylist @andrea_stanley_ @streetersagency Colourist @robenorm On set @acrossmediaprod Executive producer @leonardpetit Production manager @shotbysilv Post production @ Dreamer Stay tuned to discover more.

Una publicación compartida de Vogue Italia (@vogueitalia) el 3 Feb, 2019 a las 5:00 PST

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

‘OSSESSIONE. The many faces of Kendall’ Un film di #mertandmarcus @mertalas @macpiggott con @kendalljenner OUR FEBRUARY ISSUE ON NEWSSTANDS TOMORROW! Discover how the story ends ➡️ on the pages of #VogueItalia Full credits: #KendallJenner @thesocietynyc Editor in chief @efarneti Creative director @gb65 Stylist @kjeldgaard1 @streetersagency Cinematographer and Editor @asturinghambrooke Casting directors @pg_dmcasting and @samuel_ellis @ DM Fashion Studio Make-up @isamayaffrench @streetersagency Hair @sydhayeshair @artandcommerce Manicure @kelly_shenton_nails Prop stylist @andrea_stanley_ @streetersagency Colourist @robenorm Voiceover and translation #TeresaInghamBrooke On set @acrossmediaprod Executive producer @leonardpetit Production manager @shotbysilv Post production @ Dreamer See more via Link in Bio. Today on vogue.it

Una publicación compartida de Vogue Italia (@vogueitalia) el 4 Feb, 2019 a las 8:00 PST

Con información de Infobae Noticia al Día

LINK ORIGINAL: Noticia Al Dia

Entornointeligente.com