20 septiembre, 2022
Mundo

Eight Players From Camperdown And Papine High Suspended After Manning Cup Brawl

27 segundos ago
eight_players_from_camperdown_and_papine_high_suspended_after_manning_cup_brawl.jpg
Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp
Entornointeligente.com /

A combined 8 players have been suspended from Camperdown and Papine High following an altercation in their ISSA Manning Cup encounter last Friday which saw 5 players being red carded. Two players from Camperdown, Daquan Brown and Marquies Bailey, and two from Papine High, Jahaile Forbes and Nashardo Tyrell, were handed 3 match bans for their roles in the incident. Additionally Camperdown’s Dante Thompson and Nashaun Miller as well as Papine’s Jahbarie Goldson and Jahmel Johnson were given 2 match suspensions. The match which was played at the Alpha Institute ended 1-1.

 

 

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

Entornointeligente.com

Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp

Smart Reputation
Smart Reputation

Smart Reputation

Smart Reputation