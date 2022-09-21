Eight Players From Camperdown And Papine High Suspended After Manning Cup Brawl

Entornointeligente.com /

A combined 8 players have been suspended from Camperdown and Papine High following an altercation in their ISSA Manning Cup encounter last Friday which saw 5 players being red carded. Two players from Camperdown, Daquan Brown and Marquies Bailey, and two from Papine High, Jahaile Forbes and Nashardo Tyrell, were handed 3 match bans for their roles in the incident. Additionally Camperdown’s Dante Thompson and Nashaun Miller as well as Papine’s Jahbarie Goldson and Jahmel Johnson were given 2 match suspensions. The match which was played at the Alpha Institute ended 1-1.

