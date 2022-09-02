Eight More COVID-19 Deaths Confirmed

Entornointeligente.com /

Eight more COVID-19 related deaths have been confirmed in Jamaica. Two of the latest fatalities occurred in July and six last month. The country’s death toll since the onset of the virus in March 2020 is now at 3,262. The Ministry of Health is investigating four more deaths. Hospitalisations from COVID-19 have declined by four to 126. Three of the patients are severely ill and three in critical condition. At the same time, 107 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Jamaica on Thursday. The infections were detected in 462 samples, resulting in a positivity rate of 25.4 per cent.

