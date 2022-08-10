Eight homeless after fire in Pleasantville

In a matter of minutes, the lives of eight family members, including three children, turned into a nightmare after a fire destroyed their Pleasantville home on Monday night.
Left with just the clothes on their backs, Kathyann Telesford, 31, and her relatives are now asking for a temporary place to live and help to rebuild their home and lives.
Telesford, 31, a parttime URP worker, was at her Coconut Boulevard home with her husband, a construction worker, their two children, her nephew, two brothers, 64-year-old mother and her mother’s companion when the fire broke out shortly before 10 pm.
Telesford’s sister Shellyann said her sister told her that she (Telesford) was in the kitchen with the children when her husband began smelling something burning and asked her whether she was cooking. She told him she wasn’t cooking and there was nothing burning in kitchen.
«By the time Darius (husband) got up from his front room and come out to see what’s going on, he saw smoke coming out of one of the bedroom and time he kicked open the bedroom door, the whole place was fire,» Shellyann said.
Meanwhile, Shellyann, who lives a few houses away, said a neighbour had already alerted her that something was happening at her sister’s house.
«When I came, I saw my sister’s house on fire and I bawl out to my children and my children run out and we running with the hose while her husband throwing water to try to out the fire in the middle room, which is the kids’ room,» Shellyann said.
«The more water we throw is just more blaze we get and the fire was blazing so much that it just escalate and that was it. We try to run in to see if we could salvage anything but nothing we could not salvage because of the blaze of the fire and the smoke.»
She said the T&T Fire Service went into a wrong road and by the time they arrived the entire house was already engulfed. She said the children’s books, uniforms and computer devices were destroyed in the blaze. Telesford’s two children are seven and ten years old, while her nephew is seven.
While the cause of the blaze is unknown, she said about two hours before the fire there was a power outage in the area, which damaged her (Shellyann) television.
Shellyann said they were advised that the integrity of her sister’s house was badly damaged and the structure will have to be demolished and rebuilt.
«For now, we need assistance for Kathyann and her family to get somewhere to live… I would really appreciate if they could get some assistance,» she pleaded.
She thanked councillor Robert Parris and other persons who visited and promised to assist her relatives. Anyone willing to assist the family can contact 317-1270 or 292-5186.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian