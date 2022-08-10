Eight homeless after fire in Pleasantville

Entornointeligente.com /

In a mat­ter of min­utes, the lives of eight fam­i­ly mem­bers, in­clud­ing three chil­dren, turned in­to a night­mare af­ter a fire de­stroyed their Pleas­antville home on Mon­day night.

Left with just the clothes on their backs, Kathyann Teles­ford, 31, and her rel­a­tives are now ask­ing for a tem­po­rary place to live and help to re­build their home and lives.

Teles­ford, 31, a part­time URP work­er, was at her Co­conut Boule­vard home with her hus­band, a con­struc­tion work­er, their two chil­dren, her nephew, two broth­ers, 64-year-old moth­er and her moth­er’s com­pan­ion when the fire broke out short­ly be­fore 10 pm.

Teles­ford’s sis­ter Shellyann said her sis­ter told her that she (Teles­ford) was in the kitchen with the chil­dren when her hus­band be­gan smelling some­thing burn­ing and asked her whether she was cook­ing. She told him she wasn’t cook­ing and there was noth­ing burn­ing in kitchen.

«By the time Dar­ius (hus­band) got up from his front room and come out to see what’s go­ing on, he saw smoke com­ing out of one of the bed­room and time he kicked open the bed­room door, the whole place was fire,» Shellyann said.

Mean­while, Shellyann, who lives a few hous­es away, said a neigh­bour had al­ready alert­ed her that some­thing was hap­pen­ing at her sis­ter’s house.

«When I came, I saw my sis­ter’s house on fire and I bawl out to my chil­dren and my chil­dren run out and we run­ning with the hose while her hus­band throw­ing wa­ter to try to out the fire in the mid­dle room, which is the kids’ room,» Shellyann said.

«The more wa­ter we throw is just more blaze we get and the fire was blaz­ing so much that it just es­ca­late and that was it. We try to run in to see if we could sal­vage any­thing but noth­ing we could not sal­vage be­cause of the blaze of the fire and the smoke.»

She said the T&T Fire Ser­vice went in­to a wrong road and by the time they ar­rived the en­tire house was al­ready en­gulfed. She said the chil­dren’s books, uni­forms and com­put­er de­vices were de­stroyed in the blaze. Teles­ford’s two chil­dren are sev­en and ten years old, while her nephew is sev­en.

While the cause of the blaze is un­known, she said about two hours be­fore the fire there was a pow­er out­age in the area, which dam­aged her (Shellyann) tele­vi­sion.

Shellyann said they were ad­vised that the in­tegri­ty of her sis­ter’s house was bad­ly dam­aged and the struc­ture will have to be de­mol­ished and re­built.

«For now, we need as­sis­tance for Kathyann and her fam­i­ly to get some­where to live… I would re­al­ly ap­pre­ci­ate if they could get some as­sis­tance,» she plead­ed.

She thanked coun­cil­lor Robert Par­ris and oth­er per­sons who vis­it­ed and promised to as­sist her rel­a­tives. Any­one will­ing to as­sist the fam­i­ly can con­tact 317-1270 or 292-5186.

