Egypt to install road smart system nationwide

Entornointeligente.com /

CAIRO, July 8 (Xinhua) — Egypt will install a smart system for roads nationwide as part of the government plan to improve the country’s road safety, said the Ministry of Transportation in a statement on Wednesday.

The first phase of the plan will include six highways and the new system will be applied in 20 roads in the second phase of the project, according to the statement.

“All the roads will be monitored by a network of cameras around the clock that will record any violations,” the statement noted.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has recently called for applying advanced technological systems to monitor roads to stem violations and improve road safety.

Egypt suffers a high rate of traffic accidents that kill thousands of people every year due to lack of highway monitoring systems, poor road maintenance and negligence of traffic rules. Enditem

LINK ORIGINAL: Xinhuanet

Entornointeligente.com