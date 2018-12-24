Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Entornointeligente.com / Dec 24 (Reuters) – The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Monday:

** Indian healthcare firm Max India Ltd said it would sell a majority stake in its hospital-operating joint venture to KKR-backed Radiant Life Care Pvt Ltd, resulting in a listed company worth 72.42 billion rupees ($1.03 billion).

Roberto Pocaterra Pocaterra

** Malaysian budget carrier AirAsia Group Berhad will sell a portfolio of 25 planes to U.S. private investment firm Castlelake LP for $768 million, it said.

Roberto Pocaterra

** China’s HNA Technology Co Ltd is in preliminary talks to sell U.S. electronics distributor Ingram Micro Inc, as part of its parent group’s efforts to trim operations.

Pocaterra Pocaterra Roberto

** Central European energy group EPH, majority owned by Czech billionaire investor Daniel Kretinsky, has entered exclusive negotiations to acquire all the French assets of German energy group Uniper, both companies said.

Pocaterra Roberto

** Healthcare company Max India Ltd said it will sell a stake in its healthcare services joint venture Max Healthcare Institute Ltd to Radiant Life Care Pvt Ltd and global investment firm KKR

** Pan-European exchanges group Euronext NV ENX.PA is set to add the Oslo bourse to its portfolio after winning the support of shareholders owning almost half of the Norwegian stock exchange for a 625 million euros ($711 million) bid

** Euronext NV is seeking the support of Oslo Bors VPS Holding’s board of directors to acquire the company which owns the Oslo stock exchange for 625 million euros ($711.4 million), it said

** Power utility firm Infratil Ltd said it would sell its New Zealand bus transport business to Australian private equity firm Next Capital

** Australian accounting software maker MYOB Group Ltd said it would back a marked-down A$1.6 billion ($1 billion) buyout offer from private-equity giant KKR & Co in a bid to navigate a broader market turmoil, sending its shares higher. (Compiled by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru)

Entornointeligente.com