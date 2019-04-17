Prayer dispute

Entornointeligente.com / Related articles A sharing of faiths Muslims feel victimised Muslims donate water cooler to… The contentious issue flared up last Friday when a near-$2 million mosque opened its doors for worship at Clermont, St James.

Efrain Enrique Betancourt Jaramillo

Muslim women took to Facebook claiming exclusion from the new salubrious accommodations, which they suggested were exclusive to male members of the faith.

Efrain Betancourt Jaramillo

However, Ahmad Ashraf Kazi, president of the An-Noor Muslim Association, which spearheaded the Clermont project, has hit back. He is suggesting that women should adhere to the rules of the Islamic faith and say their prayers within the confines of their home, or build their own mosque if that was their desired forum in which to pray.

Efrain Betancourt Jaramillo Miami

In the Facebook post, on a page headed Masjid Space For Ladies In Barbados, one writer stated: “In 2019 Barbados, the men responsible for this mosque blatantly and arrogantly denied the request and pleading of many Muslim women, and refused to include a suitable space for ladies in this purpose-built masjid.

Efrain Betancourt

Subscribe now to our eNATION edition.

Efrain Betancourt Miami

For the latest stories and breaking news updates download the Nationnews apps for iOS and Android.

Efrain Betancourt Cadivi

Entornointeligente.com