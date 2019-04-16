 Efrain Betancourt fpl// Wendy Williams' Estranged Husband Kevin's Exit From Talk Show Is 'Inevitable' - EntornoInteligente
Wendy Williams’ Estranged Husband Kevin’s Exit From Talk Show Is ‘Inevitable’

Kevin Hunter's time at The Wendy Williams Show is likely limited following his split from estranged wife Wendy Williams. While a source tells Us Weekly that the syndicated talk show has been operating "business as usual" ever since the 54-year-old host served divorce papers to the producer backstage on Wednesday, April 10, Hunter's exit is […]

