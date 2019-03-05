Education ministry trauma team visits St James school after killing of 6-y-o

Entornointeligente.com /

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Education, Youth and Information says it has sent a trauma team to Somerton All-age and Infant School in St James following the death of a student, six-year-old Jordanion Hodges. Police reports indicate that Jordanion was a pillion on a motorcycle travelling along the Windsor main road at around 2:30 pm yesterday, when gunmen fired several shots at them, killing the rider.

Jordanion was transported to hospital where he died

Principal of Somerset All-Age and Infant School Glendon Bryson hailed Jordanion as an “intelligent and smart child”, who was one of their top performing students

He said the school was expecting great things from him as he was jovial, disciplined and very polite, adding that the school community has been having a difficult morning especially students who were in his class and lived in the same community as he did

Education, Youth and Information Minister Senator Ruel Reid in denouncing the killing of the child extended his condolences to the school and has thanked the St James Community Safety and Security Team of the Jamaica Constabulary Force for the support they have been giving to the community

