Education Ministry replaces national test with learning assessment

The Ministry of Education (MoE) will no longer be administering the National Test to students and will now being using the Trinidad and Tobago National Learning Assessment.
In a statement yesterday, the ministry said it has collected, and analysed student performance data at Standards 1, 3 and Form 3 using the National Test and the National Certificate of Secondary Examinations (NCSE) respectively.
However, it said it has reviewed the content and administration of these National Assessments and has made adjustments which will increase the efficiency of data collection without sacrificing its quality or usefulness. The Trinidad and Tobago National Learning Assessment (TTNLA) will replace the National Test and NCSE, and will be used to provide national data on student performance at Standard One, Three and Form Three levels.
The new assessment will be based on existing curriculum guides in Mathematics and English Language Arts only and will be done at random during Term III of each academic year.
The Education Ministry added all students at the Standard One, Three and Form One levels will not be tested, nor will all schools be selected for testing in any one academic year; and individual results will not be issued to students or schools.
In addition, no continuous assessment scores will be required for the scoring of the TTNLA and surveys will be administered to principals, parents, teachers and students.
