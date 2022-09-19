Education Ministry adjusts national assessment format

The Education Ministry has reviewed the format of national assessments for collecting data on student performances and has made some adjustments.
The Ministry said in a statement that it has, for some time, collected, and analysed student performance data at Standards 1, 3 and Form 3 as one method of determining the effectiveness of the education system as indicated by the levels of student literacy and numeracy.
The assessments used for Primary and Secondary students were the National Test and the National Certificate of Secondary Examinations (NCSE) respectively.
«The Ministry has reviewed the content and administration of these National Assessments and has made adjustments which will increase the efficiency of data collection without sacrificing its quality or usefulness. The Trinidad and Tobago National Learning Assessment (TTNLA) will replace the National Test and NCSE, and will be used to provide national data on student performance at Standard One (1), Three (3) and Form Three (3) levels,» the statement said.
The TTNLA will be administered as follows:
1. The TTNLA will be based on existing Curriculum Guides in Mathematics and English Language Arts only.
2. The TTNLA will be administered to a random, representative sample of schools and students during Term III of each academic year.
3. All students at the Standard One (1), Three (3) and Form One (1) levels will not be tested, nor will all schools be selected for testing in any one academic year; and individual results will not be issued to students or schools.
4. TTNLA results will be used by the Ministry of Education in overall performance analysis
5. No continuous assessment scores will be required for the scoring of the TTNLA
6. In addition to the examination, surveys will be administered to principals, parents, teachers and students from the Standards One (1), Three (3) and Form (3) population to allow the results of the examination to be contextually analyzed.
The Ministry said this will better inform the recommendations for systemic improvement aimed at increasing student performance and equity of educational opportunity.
7. Principals will be provided with the results of the TTNLA in August of each year, allowing for analysis towards requisite adjustments in their schools’ operations and practices in the upcoming Academic Year.
Schools will be informed through the Office of the Chief Education Officer of their selection for the TTNLA, at which time further details will be provided for the efficient administration of the assessment.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian