Education Ministry adjusts national assessment format

The Ed­u­ca­tion Min­istry has re­viewed the for­mat of na­tion­al as­sess­ments for col­lect­ing da­ta on stu­dent per­for­mances and has made some ad­just­ments.

The Min­istry said in a state­ment that it has, for some time, col­lect­ed, and analysed stu­dent per­for­mance da­ta at Stan­dards 1, 3 and Form 3 as one method of de­ter­min­ing the ef­fec­tive­ness of the ed­u­ca­tion sys­tem as in­di­cat­ed by the lev­els of stu­dent lit­er­a­cy and nu­mer­a­cy.

The as­sess­ments used for Pri­ma­ry and Sec­ondary stu­dents were the Na­tion­al Test and the Na­tion­al Cer­tifi­cate of Sec­ondary Ex­am­i­na­tions (NCSE) re­spec­tive­ly.

«The Min­istry has re­viewed the con­tent and ad­min­is­tra­tion of these Na­tion­al As­sess­ments and has made ad­just­ments which will in­crease the ef­fi­cien­cy of da­ta col­lec­tion with­out sac­ri­fic­ing its qual­i­ty or use­ful­ness. The Trinidad and To­ba­go Na­tion­al Learn­ing As­sess­ment (TTNLA) will re­place the Na­tion­al Test and NCSE, and will be used to pro­vide na­tion­al da­ta on stu­dent per­for­mance at Stan­dard One (1), Three (3) and Form Three (3) lev­els,» the state­ment said.

The TTNLA will be ad­min­is­tered as fol­lows:

1. The TTNLA will be based on ex­ist­ing Cur­ricu­lum Guides in Math­e­mat­ics and Eng­lish Lan­guage Arts on­ly.

2. The TTNLA will be ad­min­is­tered to a ran­dom, rep­re­sen­ta­tive sam­ple of schools and stu­dents dur­ing Term III of each aca­d­e­m­ic year.

3. All stu­dents at the Stan­dard One (1), Three (3) and Form One (1) lev­els will not be test­ed, nor will all schools be se­lect­ed for test­ing in any one aca­d­e­m­ic year; and in­di­vid­ual re­sults will not be is­sued to stu­dents or schools.

4. TTNLA re­sults will be used by the Min­istry of Ed­u­ca­tion in over­all per­for­mance analy­sis

5. No con­tin­u­ous as­sess­ment scores will be re­quired for the scor­ing of the TTNLA

6. In ad­di­tion to the ex­am­i­na­tion, sur­veys will be ad­min­is­tered to prin­ci­pals, par­ents, teach­ers and stu­dents from the Stan­dards One (1), Three (3) and Form (3) pop­u­la­tion to al­low the re­sults of the ex­am­i­na­tion to be con­tex­tu­al­ly an­a­lyzed.

The Min­istry said this will bet­ter in­form the rec­om­men­da­tions for sys­temic im­prove­ment aimed at in­creas­ing stu­dent per­for­mance and eq­ui­ty of ed­u­ca­tion­al op­por­tu­ni­ty.

7. Prin­ci­pals will be pro­vid­ed with the re­sults of the TTNLA in Au­gust of each year, al­low­ing for analy­sis to­wards req­ui­site ad­just­ments in their schools’ op­er­a­tions and prac­tices in the up­com­ing Aca­d­e­m­ic Year.

Schools will be in­formed through the Of­fice of the Chief Ed­u­ca­tion Of­fi­cer of their se­lec­tion for the TTNLA, at which time fur­ther de­tails will be pro­vid­ed for the ef­fi­cient ad­min­is­tra­tion of the as­sess­ment.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

