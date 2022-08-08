Education Minister says the National Budget gives hope to all Dominicans

Entornointeligente.com /

Minister of Education, Human Resource Planning, Vocational Training and National Excellence, Hon. Octavia Alfred, stated that the National Budget for the fiscal year 2022/2023, gives hope to all Dominicans.

She made this statement during her budget address during parliament, where she added that 90% of the projects articulated in last year’s budget have commenced, and more than 50% of these projects have been completed.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/MJ080822EDUCATION.mp3 Minister of Education, Human Resource Planning, Vocational Training and National Excellence, Hon. Octavia Alfred

LINK ORIGINAL: Dominica Vibes News

Entornointeligente.com