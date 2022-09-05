Education minister saddened by deaths of three boys in Westmoreland fire

Entornointeligente.com /

Minister of Education and Youth, Fayval Williams, has expressed sadness at the deaths of the twin boys and their older brother in a fire in Springfield, Westmoreland, on the eve of the new academic school year.

The boys, Jayden, Jorden and Adriano Laing, were burnt beyond recognition in their home.

They were all students of Sheffield Primary school in Westmoreland.

Williams also expressed hope for their sister who survived the ordeal and is now being treated at hospital.

«Our hearts mourn for the family, and I know that our agency — the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) — would have been activated this morning. They have been activated and they should be there already with the family to provide the necessary support,» Williams said at Mountain View Primary School, during a tour for the reopening of schools on Monday.

