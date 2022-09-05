Education Minister Expresses Condolences to Laing Family

Entornointeligente.com /

Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams, has expressed condolences to the Laing family, who are mourning the loss of three children who died in a fire at their home in Springfield, Westmoreland, on Sunday, September 4.

They are seven-year-old twins Jayden and Jorden Laing, as well as their brother, Adrianno Laing.

According to the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), their sister was the only one saved from the fire, and she is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

«We’re praying and hoping that she will recover fully from all of this, and we are saying to the parents… we are with you; we’re here to support you,» Minister Williams said.

«Our hearts mourn for the family… it’s never good to hear of tragedy on our children. It’s a sad morning to wake up to that news when all of us should be excited to go back to school,» she added.

The Minister was speaking during her visit to the Mountain View Primary School in Kingston, today (September 5), to witness students returning to school for the 2022/23 school year.

Further details from the JCF’s report stated that about 9:40 p.m., the children’s father lit a candle due to a power outage in the area. It is alleged that after he went outside, he later realised the house was engulfed in flames.

Minister Williams said that the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) «has been activated and should be there with the family to provide the necessary support».

She is also expected to visit the father of the children later today (September 5).

Advertisements

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Information

Entornointeligente.com