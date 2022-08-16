Education Minister encourages educators to embrace change as they prepare for school

Entornointeligente.com /

Minister of Education, Human Resource Planning, Vocational Training and National Excellence, Hon. Octavia Alfred, encouraged the 23 women who graduated from the University of the West Indies Open Campus Early Childhood Care & Development Program, to embrace change as they prepare to go back to school in September.

The Minister stated that the Early Childhood Education Sector has drastically changed over the years and that facilitators are needed to adapt to that change and have a new mindset.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/MJ150822EDUCATION001.mp3 Hon. Alfred mentioned to the women that they work in a field where they can easily influence a child for a lifetime, and appealed to the trainees to be more supportive to the families, as they all contribute to raising children.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/MJ150822EDUCATION002.mp3 Minister of Education, Human Resource Planning, Vocational Training and National Excellence, Hon. Octavia Alfred

LINK ORIGINAL: Dominica Vibes News

